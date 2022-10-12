WSU Tech has announced plans for its second Future Ready Center to provide training and an early start into the workforce for Wichita Public School students. The school’s president, Dr. Sheree Utash, announced this week that 16,000 square feet of space will be renovated at its south campus at 3821 East Harry. The center will provide a space for high school students to receive hands-on training, learning opportunities and mentoring from health care industry experts. Construction is beginning this fall and the space will be ready by next summer. The school is working with the Wichita school district and Wesley Medical Center to create centers aimed at increasing the number of students pursuing health care careers.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO