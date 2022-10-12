Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Mayor complains of heated exchange with a Wichita Police Officer
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says that a Wichita Police Officer threatened him during a community clean-up event in September.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita police union, Mayor, respond to incident from September
The Wichita Police Department says it will not launch an investigation into the interactions between Mayor Whipple and an officer during a neighborhood cleanup event from September 24th. Whipple has alleged officer misconduct from the event when he was stopped while trying to drop off trash. He’s also accused the...
Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
WIBW
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) In body camera footage obtained by 12 News, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. His behavior caught the attention of a Wichita Police officer, who, Whipple complains, ‘doesn’t know who I am.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Introducing Jaiya Brown
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
classiccountry1070.com
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter
The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
Wichita to consider catalytic converter theft ordinance
The Wichita City Council will consider a new ordinance that will try to prevent the theft of catalytic converters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hppr.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
classiccountry1070.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
classiccountry1070.com
WSU Tech to build new facility for high school students to train for health care careers
WSU Tech has announced plans for its second Future Ready Center to provide training and an early start into the workforce for Wichita Public School students. The school’s president, Dr. Sheree Utash, announced this week that 16,000 square feet of space will be renovated at its south campus at 3821 East Harry. The center will provide a space for high school students to receive hands-on training, learning opportunities and mentoring from health care industry experts. Construction is beginning this fall and the space will be ready by next summer. The school is working with the Wichita school district and Wesley Medical Center to create centers aimed at increasing the number of students pursuing health care careers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
Legends of U.S. space program coming to Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Cosmosphere will be bringing 10 “legends” of the U.S. space program to Hutchinson in December to celebrate their 60th anniversary. What would become the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center began in 1962 when Patty Carey installed a planetarium inside of the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspects wanted in south Wichita drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Shocking security camera video shows two gunmen open fire on a south Wichita home with 15 people inside. Police say at least 25 rounds were fired from a small silver SUV and hit a home in the 2700 block of west Jewell, near Harry and Meridian.
Wichita man gets over 11 years in domestic violence case
A Wichita man went before a judge on Wednesday and heard his sentence after pleading guilty in a domestic violence case.
KWCH.com
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County commissioners at a meeting Thursday night approved modified regulations for a wind farm project. NextEra Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County but some who live in the area raised concerns. Last month, several Harvey County residents spoke out against a...
KWCH.com
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
classiccountry1070.com
Proposed Ordinance Aims to Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Thefts
An ordinance from the City of Wichita was proposed that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. These cases can be difficult solve since catalytic converters can’t be traced. The proposed ordinance would allow Wichita Police to investigate and charge suspicious accumulation of catalytic converters, as well as...
KWCH.com
Man shot and killed during dispute at S. Wichita drive-thru
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dispute at a South Wichita drive-thru leaves a 35-year-old man dead and a 32-year-old man in custody. Police were called to the Wendy’s at Harry and Clifton shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday. WPD Captain Jason Stephens tells us the 35-year-old got into a dispute...
Comments / 1