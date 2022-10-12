Read full article on original website
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Popular Venetucci Pumpkin Ale Is Available Starting Today (October 14th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife CenterColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado CityColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Colorado doctor says you should still get a colonoscopy, even after recent study
But the new European study published in the New England Journal of Medicine compared results from a group that was invited to get screened against a group that did not.
KKTV
WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 17...
Free trees for Colorado Springs families
The Arbor Day Foundation is giving families in Colorado Springs the chance to order a tree at no cost at all.
For Colorado Springs' candy-making family, tough times but always sweeter days
Another afternoon finds Colorado Springs’ leading candy family in their element. In the hilltop factory on 21st Street, machines are whirring and churning. They’re creating some of the confections that have been beloved in the Pikes Peak region for more than 100 years. But there’s also an essential, human touch — something the Niswongers know all too well over three generations at Patsy’s Candies.
KKTV
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to launch electric school bus
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will be launching an electric school bus next week. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Oct. 19 to Fountain Middle School with some students and guests on board. A spokesperson for Fountain-Fort Carson says it will be the first electric school bus in El Paso County.
Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Trial date set in Stauch case, legal expert weighs in
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 year old Gannon Stauch went missing in January of 2020, March of that year his body was found. Nearly three years later a trial date has been set for his step-mom Letecia Stauch who is accused of killing the boy. 11 News spoke to...
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
KKTV
Colorado woman pinned by the officer who saved her when she was an infant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman will be serving the El Paso County community as a sheriff’s deputy, after sharing a powerful moment with the man who saved her more than 20 years ago. According to a post by the Escondido Police Department in California, Deputy Young...
KKTV
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
KKTV
Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking for help with locating a missing woman who may be in danger. The sheriff’s office didn’t add why they consider her “endangered,” but they are asking everyone to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Lindsay Woods. Woods is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.
KKTV
UCCS professor talks early predictions, party nominees, and voter interests ahead of Colorado elections
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - University of Colorado - Colorado Springs Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn joined KKTV once again in the 11 Breaking News Center ahead of the midterm election happening on Nov. 8. He sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara to talk about what has changed since...
KKTV
WATCH: Suspicious death investigation in Pueblo
2 parents in Colorado are facing charges in connection to the death of their child. Tejon Eatery in downtown Colorado Springs is reportedly closing.
klkntv.com
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
Colorado Springs City Council passes resolution opposing recreational marijuana
City Council's resolution will have no effect on ballots this November, but Councilmember Dave Donelson thinks people should know where their councilmembers stand
KKTV
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs restaurant and bar announced it would be closing Facebook, before reportedly informing employees. A phone call to Tejon Eatery Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. The restaurant is located at 19 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday with one word in all caps: “CLOSED,” along with a picture of the establishment.
Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents are shining a light on one of the three homicides that occurred during a violent Monday night in Colorado Springs. A man, now accused of second-degree murder, called 911 Monday at 7:50 p.m. to report that he strangled another man in an act of self-defense. While The post Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Missing boy found after Colorado Springs police ask public for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Police said Damiean Goings was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered teen. But they also say if you see him, do not approach him. 15-year-old Damiean Goings was last see in...
