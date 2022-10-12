ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
KKTV

WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 17...
OutThere Colorado

For Colorado Springs' candy-making family, tough times but always sweeter days

Another afternoon finds Colorado Springs’ leading candy family in their element. In the hilltop factory on 21st Street, machines are whirring and churning. They’re creating some of the confections that have been beloved in the Pikes Peak region for more than 100 years. But there’s also an essential, human touch — something the Niswongers know all too well over three generations at Patsy’s Candies.
KKTV

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 to launch electric school bus

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will be launching an electric school bus next week. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Oct. 19 to Fountain Middle School with some students and guests on board. A spokesperson for Fountain-Fort Carson says it will be the first electric school bus in El Paso County.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs.  This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Trial date set in Stauch case, legal expert weighs in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 year old Gannon Stauch went missing in January of 2020, March of that year his body was found. Nearly three years later a trial date has been set for his step-mom Letecia Stauch who is accused of killing the boy. 11 News spoke to...
KKTV

WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
KKTV

Woman reported missing in the Security-Widefield area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are asking for help with locating a missing woman who may be in danger. The sheriff’s office didn’t add why they consider her “endangered,” but they are asking everyone to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Lindsay Woods. Woods is pictured at the top of this article. She was last seen near Security Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.
KKTV

Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs restaurant and bar announced it would be closing Facebook, before reportedly informing employees. A phone call to Tejon Eatery Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. The restaurant is located at 19 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday with one word in all caps: “CLOSED,” along with a picture of the establishment.
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents are shining a light on one of the three homicides that occurred during a violent Monday night in Colorado Springs. A man, now accused of second-degree murder, called 911 Monday at 7:50 p.m. to report that he strangled another man in an act of self-defense. While The post Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move appeared first on KRDO.
