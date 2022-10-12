ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Light Winds, Spotty Showers and North Shore Waves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today: Light winds, that will be increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting.
Forecast: Humid again today with spotty showers, trade winds return tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through Thursday. Moderate trades return Friday afternoon. Windward areas could be showery at times this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the state, where increased moisture will likely linger. Drier air will move in by Saturday, which should make temperatures feel much cooler than the past few days. Trade winds will weaken again early next week.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - Weekend outlook

Finally saying HELLO to our trade winds and feeling more comfortable. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
Hawaii News Now JR Meteorologist

Boil water advisory issued for 90,000 users on Pearl Harbor-Hickam line following main breaks

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
Business Report: Causes of food price inflation

The dollar is still getting stronger. Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep....
A look back at the Glades era: a time of glitz, glam and oppression

A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. 90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A boil water advisory has...
Business Report: Currency rates

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers...
Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hospitals are seeing a spike in kids coming in with respiratory viruses. “We definitely are seeing a busier season,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, division chief for pediatric hospitalists at Hawaii Pacific Health. “Like the rest of the country, we are seeing this early increase and with a little more severity.”
Hiking the Waihe'e Ridge Trail in Maui

The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
