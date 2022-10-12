Read full article on original website
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
Visa is rolling out a new program that focuses on getting creators faster payouts when they connect with audiences on social and video gaming platforms. The Visa Ready Creator Commerce Program is a global initiative for Visa’s platform partners to help them embed financial tools that creators can use to build their businesses, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Oct. 12).
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
A24’s Close, which won the Grand Prix in Cannes, has picked up another accolade, capturing the jury prize for top narrative film at the Hamptons International Film Festival. The 30th edition of the festival, which wraps this weekend, also gave the top documentary honor to Pray for Our Sinners, directed by Sinéad O’Shea. Director Lukas Dhont’s Close follows the intense friendship between 13-year-old boys Léo and Remi, which suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother. The film is billed as an exploration of friendship and responsibility. The leading roles in Close are played by newcomers Eden...
For the first time since 2013 - and for some, since 1999 - Sam's Club members are about to see their membership fee go up.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has been one of the hottest names in entertainment for years, but his rise to fame seemingly came out of nowhere.
As soon as next year, Apple could unveil a mixed-reality headset that includes an iris scanner for payments and logging in as the company fights with Meta for metaverse dominance. This biometric feature would give users quick access to their accounts and let multiple people wear the same headset for...
Today in the connected economy, Apple plans to launch a mixed-reality headset that would rival Meta’s, plus Kroger and Albertsons merge. Apple could debut a mixed-reality headset with an iris scanner for payments and logging in as soon as next year, part of the company’s battle with Meta for metaverse dominance. This biometric feature would offer users fast access to their accounts and let multiple people wear the same headset for simple switching between accounts.
For $1,500, you can enter a metaverse in which the avatars will soon have actual legs, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday (Oct. 11). The price tag is for the new Meta Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, which has better resolution and graphics and a more powerful onboard computer than previous models (which, granted, were less than one-third the cost). It is brighter, sharper, more vivid, and has better peripheral vision imagery, according to a Meta announcement.
I think I've tried just about everything on the shelves at this point.
Last week’s brief pre-season promotional push of big-screen TVs and gadgets has instantly and unceremoniously been replaced by both retailers with a mix of Hauntingly Good Prices on costumes and candy as well as a palette of fall fashion in orange, red and gold. The sales are over and...
