Bakerstown, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe chamber to honor 2022 difference makers at annual dinner

Every year, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its annual dinner and awards ceremony, according to Chamber President and CEO Briana Tomack. This year is no different. The chamber will host its 77th annual event on Monday, Oct. 24 at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute....
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mary Queen of Apostles' students, crew prepare 'Wonktoberfest' to benefit musical

Bailey Linza likened high school musical theater to finding the golden ticket. She and two classmates at St. Joseph High School in Harrison reaped such joy from their production experiences that they have offered to head up a fall show for students at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, where they have been without school shows since the pandemic.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
City
Bakerstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills' mayor raises concerns about rotary club raising money for K-9

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills' mayor is speaking out after the rotary club started raising money for a new K-9 for the police department.On Facebook, the Rotary Club of Penn Hills announced ticket sales for Dogtoberfest on Oct. 21 at Universal Hall, a pig roast and BBQ event to raise money for a new Penn Hills K-9. Tickets are $35. The club also posted a sign in the community.But Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese is scoffing at the effort. The department has three K-9s right now."The issue here is about the communication. It's unfortunate that the people have...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6-year-old Plum boy gets heartwarming welcome back to school after finishing chemo

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Most 6-year-olds aren't excited to go to school, but first-grader Nico Brikis couldn't wait. Nico's mom Kelsey said he hadn't been back to the Holy Family Catholic School in Plum since he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in August of 2020. But on Thursday, he had his very last chemo treatment and got his port removed. He's now in remission.Kelsey said Nico saw a video of another young boy with a similar condition getting a huge welcome back to school and he loved it. She contacted Holy Family Catholic who she said was happy to welcome him back on Friday.But Nico wasn't just greeted by his fellow first graders. The entire school came out for him. A nearly minute-long video shows him walking down the hallway ringing the bell as his schoolmates applaud. Kelsey said Nico was so excited to be back and was surprised when he saw her crying happy tears. She said she hopes Nico's story can inspire others to have hope.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tickets on sale for benefit spaghetti dinner. A spaghetti dinner...
TARENTUM, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Eat with your buddies at Cuddy’s

Cuddy’s has been hidden in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh since 2018. The name, Cuddy’s, has family ties. “Cuddy, it means cousin. It comes from me and my cousin who actually partnered on this with me. We put it together and just called it Cuddy’s because we call each other cuddy,” said owner Charles Nelson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Volunteers needed for Light Up Night in Sewickley

Sewickley officials need some help with an upcoming holiday celebration. Volunteers are being sought for Light Up Night, which is scheduled from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Festivities will take place along Broad Street, from Centennial Avenue to Thorn Street; and Beaver Street, from Blackburn Road to Chestnut...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca

Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more

—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
SHARPSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Partnership, problems and learning lessons

Laurel: To new partnerships. With the financial accessibility of a college education being such an issue, combined with the many higher education institutions that are important job creators in Pennsylvania communities, a newly brokered deal could be a problem solver. Westmoreland County Community College is joining with Carlow University to...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more

—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
WEXFORD, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman

Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lego event coming to Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

