PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe chamber to honor 2022 difference makers at annual dinner
Every year, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its annual dinner and awards ceremony, according to Chamber President and CEO Briana Tomack. This year is no different. The chamber will host its 77th annual event on Monday, Oct. 24 at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute....
Get Marty: Cake Walk for two amazing veterans from our friends at Oakmont Bakery
This is big people. Huge. It’s time for a Cake Walk from our friends at Oakmont Bakery and we’re doubling up the deliciousness. We’ve got two custom cakes ready to go for two amazing men.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mary Queen of Apostles' students, crew prepare 'Wonktoberfest' to benefit musical
Bailey Linza likened high school musical theater to finding the golden ticket. She and two classmates at St. Joseph High School in Harrison reaped such joy from their production experiences that they have offered to head up a fall show for students at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, where they have been without school shows since the pandemic.
Fort Ligonier Days marches on as 'go-to' fall event for many families
Fort Ligonier Days is a homecoming for many who visit or participate in the annual festival — whether or not they grew up in the Ligonier area. Members of Joyce Mowery’s family have been coming to the event for about three decades. “This is kind of a tradition,”...
Penn Hills' mayor raises concerns about rotary club raising money for K-9
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills' mayor is speaking out after the rotary club started raising money for a new K-9 for the police department.On Facebook, the Rotary Club of Penn Hills announced ticket sales for Dogtoberfest on Oct. 21 at Universal Hall, a pig roast and BBQ event to raise money for a new Penn Hills K-9. Tickets are $35. The club also posted a sign in the community.But Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese is scoffing at the effort. The department has three K-9s right now."The issue here is about the communication. It's unfortunate that the people have...
6-year-old Plum boy gets heartwarming welcome back to school after finishing chemo
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Most 6-year-olds aren't excited to go to school, but first-grader Nico Brikis couldn't wait. Nico's mom Kelsey said he hadn't been back to the Holy Family Catholic School in Plum since he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in August of 2020. But on Thursday, he had his very last chemo treatment and got his port removed. He's now in remission.Kelsey said Nico saw a video of another young boy with a similar condition getting a huge welcome back to school and he loved it. She contacted Holy Family Catholic who she said was happy to welcome him back on Friday.But Nico wasn't just greeted by his fellow first graders. The entire school came out for him. A nearly minute-long video shows him walking down the hallway ringing the bell as his schoolmates applaud. Kelsey said Nico was so excited to be back and was surprised when he saw her crying happy tears. She said she hopes Nico's story can inspire others to have hope.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tickets on sale for benefit spaghetti dinner. A spaghetti dinner...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Eat with your buddies at Cuddy’s
Cuddy’s has been hidden in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh since 2018. The name, Cuddy’s, has family ties. “Cuddy, it means cousin. It comes from me and my cousin who actually partnered on this with me. We put it together and just called it Cuddy’s because we call each other cuddy,” said owner Charles Nelson.
Volunteers needed for Light Up Night in Sewickley
Sewickley officials need some help with an upcoming holiday celebration. Volunteers are being sought for Light Up Night, which is scheduled from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Festivities will take place along Broad Street, from Centennial Avenue to Thorn Street; and Beaver Street, from Blackburn Road to Chestnut...
wtae.com
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more
—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton prepares for Halloween with ‘blood slime,’ dog costumes and more
Before trick-or-treating, kids in Hampton can create model bones, build “blood slime” to learn about components of blood and examine teeth — all while wearing a costume — at a Little Medical School “Creepy Body Parts Pop-up” on Oct. 28. The pop-up is part...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Partnership, problems and learning lessons
Laurel: To new partnerships. With the financial accessibility of a college education being such an issue, combined with the many higher education institutions that are important job creators in Pennsylvania communities, a newly brokered deal could be a problem solver. Westmoreland County Community College is joining with Carlow University to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more
—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman
Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
