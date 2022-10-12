ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Miami Dolphins reportedly ‘optimistic’ Tyreek Hill plays in Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

The Miami Dolphins are feeling very positive about the chances of superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill taking the field on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hill entered the Dolphins’ Week 5 clash with the New York Jets leading the NFL in receiving yards. However, the six-time Pro Bowler was unable to maintain his spot at the top of the yards list after a quiet 47-yard performance this past weekend. A key factor in Hill being kept under control is the fact that the 28-year-old injured his foot during the game, which clearly had an effect on his production.

Following the team’s loss, Hill was seen in a walking boot, and while head coach Mike McDaniel gave the impression the injury was not serious, it was still up in the air as to whether he would suit up against the Vikings this Sunday. Well, what previously seemed like a day-to-day issue has now improved to the point where Miami brass is feeling confident that the three-time All-Pro could be available this weekend.

Tyreek Hill has a strong possibility to play versus Minnesota Vikings in Week 6

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported an update on Hill’s injury situation heading into the Dolphins’ Week 6 game.

  • Tyreek Hills stats (2022): 38 catches, 524 yards, 2 TDs

“Despite suffering a foot injury and being in a walking boot after the loss to the Jets, the Dolphins are optimistic that Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, per source.”

Update on Tyreek Hill injury

The news is major for a Miami team that has been reeling since starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of Week 4 due to a concussion. After a red-hot start to the season, where they won three straight and beat the Buffalo Bills, the team has lost back-to-back games and could possibly be without Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday.

In a sign of an offensive turnaround soon, also on Wednesday, it was announced that Tagovailoa returned to practice and has not been completely ruled out of Sunday’s game.

