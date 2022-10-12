Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain FLEX Stock in Your Portfolio at the Moment
FLEX - Free Report) is benefiting from higher demand for its solutions across the end markets like automotive, health and industrial verticals. For fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, the company’s revenue estimates are pegged at $28.9 billion and $29.8 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11% and 3.2%, respectively. The...
Zacks.com
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Moves 11.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
ACI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $28.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Albertsons Companies gained following...
Zacks.com
Orthofix (OFIX) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OFIX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $15.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.8% loss over the past four weeks. Orthofix scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com
Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Agree Realty (ADC) Cheers Investors With 2.6% Dividend Hike
ADC - Free Report) announced a 2.6% sequential hike in the monthly cash dividend, increasing it to 24 cents per share from the 23.4 cents paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Nov 14 to stockholders of record at the close of the business on Oct 31, 2022.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th
CHS - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days. Chico's FAS, Inc. Price...
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Transportation Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
ASC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question. Ardmore Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
HealthEquity (HQY) Moves 5.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
HQY - Free Report) shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $72.58. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.3% loss over the past four weeks. HealthEquity recorded a strong...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for First American (FAF)
FAF - Free Report) has been in investors' good books on the back of higher direct premiums and escrow fees, solid performance of the commercial market, effective capital deployment and strong liquidity position. Earnings Surprise History. First American has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of...
Zacks.com
ShotSpotter (SSTI) Surges 3.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SSTI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $29.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.2% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from steady...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th
AHEXY - Free Report) offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days. Bellway (. BLWYY - Free Report) is engaged in building of residential houses and...
Zacks.com
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy LG Display Co. (LPL) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love JD.com, Inc. (JD)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now
CSL - Free Report) stands to gain from robust strength in its businesses, acquired assets, a solid product portfolio and a sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that might make investing in this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) player a smart choice now. Brisk Business:...
Comments / 0