Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

8 elementary school students hospitalized after crash involving JCPS bus outside Louisville school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight Jefferson County Public Schools students were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a minivan. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Rangeland Elementary School in the Newburg neighborhood. JCPS said the crash involved bus No. 1277, which had 17 students on it from Indian Trail Elementary School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash

Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
WSMV

Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
WLKY.com

Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Wave 3

Nobody hurt after Shawnee neighborhood house catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a vacant house caught fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department crews were called to South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m., where heavy fire coming from the the two-story home. Firefighters searched the house and it took 24...
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jeffersontown has been identified. Jermaine Wolo died from a gunshot wound injury at the 3000 block of Tree Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Officers were called to the scene of...
wcluradio.com

Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate

FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
Wave 3

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
Wave 3

Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
