wdrb.com
8 elementary school students hospitalized after crash involving JCPS bus outside Louisville school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight Jefferson County Public Schools students were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a minivan. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Rangeland Elementary School in the Newburg neighborhood. JCPS said the crash involved bus No. 1277, which had 17 students on it from Indian Trail Elementary School.
WLWT 5
8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Preston Highway early Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a driver hit a man on Preston Highway around 1 a.m. on Saturday. LMPD's spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were called to the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Smiley said preliminary reports show a man was in the road when a car hit him.
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
WSMV
Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
WLKY.com
Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Wave 3
Nobody hurt after Shawnee neighborhood house catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a vacant house caught fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department crews were called to South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m., where heavy fire coming from the the two-story home. Firefighters searched the house and it took 24...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after 26-year-old found shot to death in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in Jeffersontown. According Detective Mike Lauder of the Jeffersontown Police Department, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Tree Lane, off Old Six Mile Lane, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
Officials investigating recent serious incidents at juvenile detention center in Lyndon
LYNDON, Ky. — A string of serious incidents have occurred at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center recently in Lyndon, all happening within weeks of each other. This has state lawmakers asking hard questions. "On July 31 there was a riot, on August the 14 youth jumped a...
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jeffersontown has been identified. Jermaine Wolo died from a gunshot wound injury at the 3000 block of Tree Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Officers were called to the scene of...
wcluradio.com
Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate
FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
WLKY.com
31-year-old arrested in connection to double shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a suspect one month after a man and woman were shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested 31-year-old Paul Wade on Thursday in connection to the shootings on Sept. 10. The first shooting happened in the...
wdrb.com
Police searching for endangered, missing woman last seen Monday in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered woman who may be in need of medical attention. LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope, 42, Thursday afternoon. Hope was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of...
Wave 3
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Wave 3
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
