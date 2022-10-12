ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WTHR

Fishers man sentenced to 35 years for exploitation of minors

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers man was sentenced late Thursday to 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Steven Danford, 51, was investigated by Fishers police in the summer of 2020 after a...
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Children removed from Kokomo home after testing positive for meth

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women face charges after police say they, along with two children, tested positive for methamphetamine. The charges come after an investigation into alleged neglect after the Indiana Department of Child Services got a report with concerns that all the adults in the residence were using illegal substances.
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Advancements in DNA testing help solve Hancock County cold case

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A cold case spanning nearly three decades is finally solved, thanks to advancements in DNA testing. The remains of "Jane Doe" were found under a Hancock County bridge 28 years ago this month. Neighbors have wondered about the identity of the woman whose remains were found in a wooded area in 1994.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
INDIANA STATE

