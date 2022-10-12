Read full article on original website
Anderson woman embezzled nearly $1 million as bookkeeper for Anderson Schools
An Anderson woman is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after being charged with embezzling nearly $1 million from the Anderson Community School Corporation.
Fox 59
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager who police say killed two men and a teenager has been ordered to be released on GPS monitoring after key evidence was tossed out in the case. On September 28, the Marion Superior Court ruled in favor of Caden Smith’s attorneys to suppress evidence that was submitted for the trial.
WTHR
Fishers man sentenced to 35 years for exploitation of minors
INDIANAPOLIS — A Fishers man was sentenced late Thursday to 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Steven Danford, 51, was investigated by Fishers police in the summer of 2020 after a...
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
cbs4indy.com
Larry Jo Taylor Jr. sentenced to 86 years for the murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Larry Jo Taylor Jr. has been sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn. On November 10, 2015, IMPD was dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins...
Fox 59
Court docs: Boy tried to stop domestic battery suspect by hitting him with rake
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. – A Blackford County man told police he “lost his cool” when he tried to strangle his wife and almost hit children with his car. A child tried to protect the woman by hitting him with a rake, according to court documents. Police arrested...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
Fox 59
Man sentenced to 95 years for murdering Hendricks County teen in social media gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man convicted in the 2020 murder of a Hendricks County will spend decades in prison. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The sentence included 60 years for murder...
cbs4indy.com
Unlicensed contractor owes thousands to Indy couple for roof repair
INDIANAPOLIS — An unlicensed contractor owes an Indy couple, who does not want to be identified, more than $20,000 after a judge’s ruling. The worker cashed the couple’s check and never returned for the work. To date, they have not received a penny from the company they...
Fox 59
Court docs: Children removed from Kokomo home after testing positive for meth
KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women face charges after police say they, along with two children, tested positive for methamphetamine. The charges come after an investigation into alleged neglect after the Indiana Department of Child Services got a report with concerns that all the adults in the residence were using illegal substances.
Fox 59
Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
Advancements in DNA testing help solve Hancock County cold case
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A cold case spanning nearly three decades is finally solved, thanks to advancements in DNA testing. The remains of "Jane Doe" were found under a Hancock County bridge 28 years ago this month. Neighbors have wondered about the identity of the woman whose remains were found in a wooded area in 1994.
Fox 59
Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that led to fatal fentanyl overdose
WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in July. Benjamine G. Ingram, age 30, was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death. Ingram is accused of selling 23-year-old Jacob Lampe the drugs that later killed him.
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend. The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at...
cbs4indy.com
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
