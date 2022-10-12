Wall Street has witnessed severe volatility so far this year, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war, Fed’s ultra-hawkish stance and inflationary concerns. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded the sixth consecutive day of declines yesterday. The FOMC Minutes from September's meeting were released yesterday.It was noted that inflation was declining slower than expected and the pressure is expected to persist in the near term. The minutes also suggested that the Fed is likely to keep to its pace of 75 basis points at the next meeting in November. Investors are getting increasingly worried as aggressive rate hikes could push the economy into a recession.

