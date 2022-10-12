Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
C - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding Asia consumer divestiture-related impacts) of $1.50 have handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. After reporting better-than-expected earnings, shares of the company moved up marginally in the pre-market trading. The full-day trading session will display a clearer picture. Management...
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
WFC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.27%. A...
Zacks.com
Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Great Western Bancorp came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 52.46%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
MarketAxess (MKTX) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
MKTX - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading electronic trading platform operator reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%, backed by robust growth in trading volumes across all product categories, broad-based market share gains and impressive strength exhibited by its new products of U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds. However, the second-quarter performance was partly offset by an elevated expense level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q3 Earnings
MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 results, scheduled to be announced on Oct 14, are expected to reflect the benefits of robust trading performance. Like the last quarter, wherein market volatility and client activity were unexpectedly robust, the overall trading business in the to-be-reported quarter was a bright spot. After...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Travelers (TRV) in Q3 Earnings?
TRV - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 26.8%. Factors to Consider. Premium in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been driven by strong retention rates across...
Zacks.com
ManpowerGroup (MAN) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks...
Zacks.com
Robust Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q3 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 17, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In second-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were aided by increased net interest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Jumps 6.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
BROS - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $33.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love JD.com, Inc. (JD)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
NVR Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
NVR, Inc.’s (. NVR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of higher pricing and a solid backlog level. In the last reported quarter, earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but homebuilding revenues beat the same. On a...
Zacks.com
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Moves 11.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
ACI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $28.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Albertsons Companies gained following...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Transportation Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Agree Realty (ADC) Cheers Investors With 2.6% Dividend Hike
ADC - Free Report) announced a 2.6% sequential hike in the monthly cash dividend, increasing it to 24 cents per share from the 23.4 cents paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Nov 14 to stockholders of record at the close of the business on Oct 31, 2022.
Zacks.com
Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FSR - Free Report) closed at $6.88, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.22% over the past month,...
Zacks.com
ShotSpotter (SSTI) Surges 3.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SSTI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $29.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.2% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from steady...
Zacks.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWK - Free Report) closed at $77.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the tool company...
Zacks.com
Orthofix (OFIX) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OFIX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $15.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.8% loss over the past four weeks. Orthofix scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.16, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.25% over the past month, lagging...
Comments / 0