ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
The Guardian

Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown

Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data

World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan’s market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled Thursday after the headline U.S. consumer price index for September rose 8.2% over a year earlier. But the market benchmark quickly rebounded to end up 2.6% for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years. The “sticker shock” of inflation was “shrugged off,” possibly because traders already expect another sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month to cool surging prices, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.
STOCKS
boundingintocrypto.com

Turkey’s September Gold Imports up by 1,700% as Individuals Swap Falling Lira With the Precious Metal – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News

Turkey’s gold imports of just over 39,000 kilograms in September 2022 are more than 16 times the quantity that was brought into the country in September 2021. The surge in Turkey’s gold imports is reportedly being spurred by the rise in demand for the precious metal by individuals and entities using it in foreign currency transactions.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Zacks.com

Trading, Higher Rates, Loans to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 Earnings

JPM - Free Report) in the third quarter of 2022 as well. Thus, market revenues (comprising nearly 20% of the company’s total revenues) might have offered some support to its earnings, scheduled to be released on Oct 14, before the opening bell. The developments since the start of 2022,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Can Bank Stocks Maintain the Recent Momentum?

JPM - Free Report) , Citigroup (. WFC - Free Report) on an otherwise down day for the indexes. There was plenty to like in these results, with higher interes rates helping these big players expand their margins as demand for loans remained strong overall, despite slowing mortgage and auto originations.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Moat ETFs & Stocks: A Way to Fight Volatility

Stocks have been on a wild ride this year due to red-hot global inflation, Fed rate hikes, hawkish global central banks, Russia-Ukraine war, surging energy prices, zero-COVID policy in China and the resultant occasional lockdowns, global supply chain woes and recession risks. The S&P 500 is down 21.4% this year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Insurance Giant Showing Immunity to This Year's Market Volatility

As stocks continue to hover near the lows of the year, the question of whether we’ve hit a bottom for this bear market remains. A lot of damage has occurred, particularly in growth and technology stocks, as the Nasdaq has fallen over 33% from its November 2021 peak. Much has been discounted in the stock market in terms of the slowing growth that lies ahead.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

4 Global ETFs to Win Amid Rising Recession Risks

Global stocks have been on a wild ride this year due to red-hot inflation, Fed rate hikes and the resultant rise in the greenback, hawkish global central banks, Russia-Ukraine war, surging energy prices, zero-COVID policy in China and the resultant occasional lockdowns, global supply chain woes and recession risks. The S&P 500 is down 21.4% this year (as of Oct 6, 2022).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Azzad Ethical Mid Cap Fund (ADJEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

ADJEX - Free Report) . ADJEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. ADJEX finds itself in the Azzad family, based out of Falls Church, VA. Azzad Ethical Mid Cap Fund debuted in December of 2000. Since then, ADJEX has accumulated assets of about $107.17 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

4 Sector ETFs to Tap on Rising Inflation

FTXG - Free Report) , Vanguard Real Estate ETF (. VNQ - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (. XHS - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) in focus. Behind the Inflation Numbers. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy