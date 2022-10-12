ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NBC Connecticut

Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
SILVER PEAK, NV
NBC Connecticut

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
POTUS
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company

Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
BUSINESS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2022 State of the Birds Report shows broad declines for U.S. species, except for waterfowl

A sobering report released last week showed declines in U.S. birds in every habitat except wetlands and called for new conservation measures to help reverse the losses. The 2022 U.S. State of the Birds Report released last week by the U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative used the latest bird monitoring and scientific data to...
ANIMALS

