Revere, MA

City Council Set To Meet Monday

After a rare, one-month hiatus for the City Council due to holiday observances and other quirks in the schedule, City Council President Gerry Visconti will call a Council meeting to order on Monday, Oct. 17. The City Council will be holding its first meeting since Sept. 19. The extended break...
REVERE, MA
Human Rights Comm. Resumes Monthly Meetings

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) resumed its regular monthly schedule after a 120-day hiatus with a meeting last Thursday evening, October 6, in the City Council Chamber. It was the commission’s first gathering since June 2. Chairperson Janine Grillo Marra and fellow commissioners Rachid Moukhabir, Kourou Pich, vice-chair...
REVERE, MA

