ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio congressional map appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a set of state legislative maps that have already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Rep. Jeff LaRe and Sen. Rob McColley filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy