Henrico Police greet Johnson Elementary students for a positive start
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The bus loop at Charles M. Johnson Elementary was full of fist bumps and hugs as Henrico Police officers greeted students Friday morning. As the students arrived to start their days, Henrico Police were there with positive energy and encouragement to tackle the day. This is a...
Past Dinwiddie superintendent speaks out about fire in chemistry classroom
Former Dinwiddie Superintendent Dr. Charles Maranzano said he would have taken a different approach when communicating with the public.
As chaos erupted at their kids' school, these dispatchers stayed calm
The long wait to find out if their children were okay was a difficult time for parents. This time was made even harder on dispatchers who sent emergency crews to their children's school.
Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after being shot outside an elementary school Friday afternoon. According to police, there was a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary on Friday, Oct. 14, around 2:17 p.m. Officers determined a fight happened outside the school, and a gun was pulled, shooting a...
cbs19news
Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in a home in Richmond. Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene at Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Police found that a van had crashed into a fence on one...
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
Woman Killed In Richmond's Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
Dinwiddie high school ‘explosion’: Three students & one teacher hospitalized amid reports of a ‘fire’ in chemistry class
FOUR people, including three students, have been hospitalized after a reported explosion inside a high school chemistry classroom triggered an evacuation. The incident unfolded Wednesday morning at Dinwiddie High School in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, about 40 miles south of Richmond. "Today during second block, there was an incident that was...
'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE
A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate five-vehicle crash on Goochland I-64 that sent one person to hospital, caused seven-mile backup
Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
Richmond mother says son tackled little sister to keep bullet from striking her
On late Sunday night as a Richmond family was trying to wind down from the weekend, gunfire erupted outside their Oliver Crossing apartment building.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Georgia man is in police custody after a deadly crash in Prince George Thursday morning. On Oct. 13, around 10:41 a.m., a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Wells Station Road.
A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: “The conditions are unacceptable”
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
Driply Vapes on West Grace Street in Richmond robbed, owner wants more police in area
Scott Waters' vape shop, Driply Vapes, has never been robbed — until Wednesday night.
Owner of Henrico ‘fortified drug house’ pleads guilty, faces 100 years after explosives, drugs found in Durwood Crescent home
A Henrico man has pled guilty to several charges and faces a maximum of more than 100 years in prison after explosives were found in his home.
