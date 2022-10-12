ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

NBC12

Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after being shot outside an elementary school Friday afternoon. According to police, there was a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary on Friday, Oct. 14, around 2:17 p.m. Officers determined a fight happened outside the school, and a gun was pulled, shooting a...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in a home in Richmond. Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene at Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Police found that a van had crashed into a fence on one...
RICHMOND, VA
The US Sun

Dinwiddie high school ‘explosion’: Three students & one teacher hospitalized amid reports of a ‘fire’ in chemistry class

FOUR people, including three students, have been hospitalized after a reported explosion inside a high school chemistry classroom triggered an evacuation. The incident unfolded Wednesday morning at Dinwiddie High School in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, about 40 miles south of Richmond. "Today during second block, there was an incident that was...
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE

A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
cbs19news

VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

