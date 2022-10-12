Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Wednesday cutting that sent 2 people to hospital
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identified Demarcus Lashay Cawthorne, 44, as the suspect in Wednesday's cutting. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with second-degree domestic violence aggravated assault on a $2,500 bond. The victim is expected to be OK. From Earlier: Two people are recovering after Huntsville Police...
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
WAAY-TV
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
Youth accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old boy in north Alabama charged as an adult
A juvenile suspect who police say shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in north Alabama earlier this week was charged as an adult in the case. The suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the killing of 13-year-old Moulton Middle School student Mauricio Nevarez, Trinity police told WAAY.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for suspects in 2 drive-by shootings that are possibly related
Huntsville Police are searching for up to four people responsible in two drive-by shootings in North Huntsville this week. Police say on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., one person was shot on Griffith Drive near Rumson Road. The male victim was shot in the leg and brought to Huntsville Hospital. Earlier...
Huntsville Police recover $200K in fentanyl, $100K in cocaine
Officials in Huntsville say around $300,000 in fentanyl and cocaine was recovered while executing a search warrant this week.
WAAY-TV
Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity
A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
WAAY-TV
Man charged with murder, released on bond after shooting on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
A man has been charged with murder after police allege he fatally shot someone after a verbal dispute. Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Kyle David Mackey. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Pulaski Pike. The case remains under investigation. Mayes was booked...
1 wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Griffith Drive around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WAFF
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dominic Brown, 38, who had died from gunshot wounds.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville shooting that injured 3 believed to be isolated incident between victims
UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they are no longer searching for any suspects. They believe this to be an isolated incident between the victims involved. Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought...
WAFF
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
WAAY-TV
Madison County man arrested, accused of using by using investors’ money for jewels, travel
A Madison County man is out on bond after being arrested on 13 counts of securities law violations. The Alabama Securities Commission says Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, is out on $30,000 bond after being indicted by the Colbert County Grand Jury. Butler is charged with 11 counts of securities fraud,...
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
WAAY-TV
Judge moves up court date in Mason Sisk’s mass murder retrial
Accused teen mass murderer Mason Sisk is headed back to court. In a new court document, a Limestone County judge orders that a motion hearing in Sisk’s murder retrial that was scheduled for Dec. 2 now be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The motions set for consideration involve...
WAFF
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
