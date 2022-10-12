Ret. RFD Curtis Marchand of Revere passed away on October 5 at the age of 70. Born in Everett on February 19,1952 to the late Curtis and June (Olson), he is survived by his loving children, Jillian Mordarski and her husband, David of Derry, NH and Stephen Marchand and his wife, Andrea of Bosto, and their mother, Dorothy. He loved and was blessed by two beautiful grandchildren.

