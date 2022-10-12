ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries 10-12-2022

Ret. RFD Curtis Marchand of Revere passed away on October 5 at the age of 70. Born in Everett on February 19,1952 to the late Curtis and June (Olson), he is survived by his loving children, Jillian Mordarski and her husband, David of Derry, NH and Stephen Marchand and his wife, Andrea of Bosto, and their mother, Dorothy. He loved and was blessed by two beautiful grandchildren.
City Council Set To Meet Monday

After a rare, one-month hiatus for the City Council due to holiday observances and other quirks in the schedule, City Council President Gerry Visconti will call a Council meeting to order on Monday, Oct. 17. The City Council will be holding its first meeting since Sept. 19. The extended break...
