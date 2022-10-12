ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Suspect Kills Then Rapes the Corpse of LA Probation Officer During Home Invasion

Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

A 52-year-old probation officer was found dead in her home after an attempted burglary ended up in a reported tussle leading the victim to suffer from blunt force head trauma, according to news reports.

Paula Lind was at her home in Lancaster, California when police responded to a burglary call at her residence shortly after midnight on September 24. Authorities are not releasing many details surrounding the murder, but have reported that she was returning home from work when she found the suspect in the home invasion. According to reports, there are signs the suspect raped Lind after killing her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She served with Los Angeles County as a probation officer for 16 years.

“Our hearts are heavy today. Our Officers work daily to help folks start over and rebuild their lives; their work helps keep communities safe,” L.A. County Probation Department Chief Adolfo Gonzales said in a statement. “It is horrifying to hear that one of our beloved Officers passed in this manner. I am hopeful that the individual responsible for this attack will be held accountable and that justice will prevail. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lind family, loved ones, and friends.”

Two days after the slaying, an unidentified man was charged with murder, personal use of a firearm and first-degree residential burglary among other charges. The suspect is currently being held without bail until his arraignment on October 26.

Following Lind’s death, an outpouring of support has come from the community of the victim who “dedicated her career to public safety.” In a written statement, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said: “That this officer who dedicated her career to public safety fell victim to senseless and depraved violence in her home is beyond tragic. We will do all in our power to hold the person responsible for this to account. My office’s victim advocates stand ready to offer support and services to Officer Lind’s family.”

Nettie Bowie
3d ago

Why was it necessary for this journalist to to divulge the awful details of what happened to this poor woman. Wasn’t her being murdered enough for her family to deal with you had to tell the public her body was desecrated as well???

D Brooks
2d ago

I pray that her family can heal and this criminal will get prosecuted to the fullest extent of what the law allows and some !!

paula love
3d ago

Condolences to her family and I am so glad the police have the suspect.💔💔

Shine My Crown

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

