Astronomy

The Independent

Material coming out of black hole is ‘like nothing we’ve ever seen’, scientists say

Matter is spewing out of a black hole in a way that has never been seen before, scientists have said.The bizarre events began in 2018, when scientists saw a small star get ripped to shreds by a black hole roughly 665 million light years from Earth. Such spectacular and violent behaviour is relatively routine for scientists studying black holes, which have a tendency to rip apart other objects nearby, and so the black hole was seen an not especially interesting.But scientists were then shocked to find that three years on, the same black hole came back to life, throwing...
msn.com

Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before

It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
AFP

Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. Observing the event now is like watching a 1.9 billion-year-old recording of those events unfold before us, giving astronomers a rare opportunity to glean new insights into things like black hole formation.
CNET

Scientists Detect Unexpected Element Around 2 Exotic Exoplanets

On Thursday, astronomers working with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope announced a perplexing discovery. Two exoplanets, both of which are already considered highly exotic, appear to be even weirder than we thought. Not only do these worlds exhibit strange sci-fi characteristics -- one likely holds metal clouds from...
CNET

Wobbly Black Holes or Gravitational Wave Glitch? Extreme Result Puzzles Scientists

Black hole collisions are some of the most extreme phenomena in the universe. As the two dark bodies spiral toward each other, they disturb the fabric of spacetime, sending out ripples across the universe. Those ripples -- gravitational waves -- eventually wash through the Earth, where some very sensitive detectors in the US, Italy and Japan can "hear" them.
Phys.org

Astronomers detect an inflated 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet

An international team of astronomers has discovered a new inflated "hot Jupiter" exoplanet as part of the Next Generation Transit Survey (NGTS). The newfound alien world, designated NGTS-21b is about 30% larger and more than two times as massive as Jupiter. The finding was detailed in a paper published October 3 on arXiv.org.
Outsider.com

NASA’s James Webb Telescope Captures Strange Dust Rings

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unusual image of a set of nested dust plumes. According to the experts, the strange dust rings are likely created by what can be described as violent interactions between two stars. The image is the latest in NASA’s efforts in researching how intense light from the stars can push matter around in space. Scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to research these points by focusing on the Cygnus constellation. This constellation is a double-star system that is located 5,000 light years away from the Earth.
msn.com

Giant stars caught pushing dust around the cosmos, scientists say

Intense starlight can actually push dust around the universe. That’s something astrophysicists have known was possible for years, but never directly observed — until now. In a new paper published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, an international team of astronomers describe how the intense radiation of a binary star system is pushing dust plumes out and away from the twin stars on an eight year cycle.
ABC Action News

4 astronauts to remain on ISS as weather scrubs splashdown

Four astronauts won’t be able to return to earth today due to the weather. NASA abruptly canceled this evening's splashdown on Thursday after weather forecasts showed gusty winds off the Florida coast. Crew-4 has been on the International Space Station since April 28. They were set to undock from...
BGR.com

Astronomers spotted a bubble of gas zipping around our Galaxy’s black hole

Astronomers have discovered a bubble of gas orbiting our galaxy’s black hole. Earlier this year, astronomers brought us our first image of Sagittarius A (or Sgr. A* for short). The image was blurry, but for the first time, we could actually see the supermassive black hole that holds the Milky Way together. Now, astronomers say they have discovered something else peculiar about our black hole.
