24 families refused to comply with DCPS' immunization requirement

By Anna-Lysa Gayle
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS.

“We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said.

Roughly 1,000 students will get more time to become compliant, according to Bren Elliott, DCPS’ Chief of School Improvement and Supports.

In a hearing with the DC Council, Elliott says 24 families have refused to move forward with immunizations, so far.

“Per Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) guidance, any family that indicates that they’ve already submitted updated immunization records, or is willing to immediately schedule an appointment, will be given a two-week grace period,” Elliott said.

Councilman Phil Mendelson says he is concerned about flaws in the immunization record-keeping system that DC’s Health Department. He said that there have been accuracy issues with reports.

“It has not been perfect, and we’re working on improving that. Having said that, let me just point out that immunization mandates have been enforced and used for decades,” DC Health Department’s Thomas Farley said. “But we don’t think that’s a reason to back off of our enforcement of the mandate.”

Another deadline to watch out for is Jan. 3, that’s the timeline for COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older.

Middle schoolers and high schoolers still have until Nov. 4, to get all their routine immunizations.

