Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

Wichita police union, Mayor, respond to incident from September

The Wichita Police Department says it will not launch an investigation into the interactions between Mayor Whipple and an officer during a neighborhood cleanup event from September 24th. Whipple has alleged officer misconduct from the event when he was stopped while trying to drop off trash. He’s also accused the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter

The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
WICHITA, KS
hppr.org

Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close

After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

WSU Tech to build new facility for high school students to train for health care careers

WSU Tech has announced plans for its second Future Ready Center to provide training and an early start into the workforce for Wichita Public School students. The school’s president, Dr. Sheree Utash, announced this week that 16,000 square feet of space will be renovated at its south campus at 3821 East Harry. The center will provide a space for high school students to receive hands-on training, learning opportunities and mentoring from health care industry experts. Construction is beginning this fall and the space will be ready by next summer. The school is working with the Wichita school district and Wesley Medical Center to create centers aimed at increasing the number of students pursuing health care careers.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Best Value Trash ends residential services in Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After spending most of the year leaving hundreds of customers with piles of trash for weeks on end, Best Value Trash will no longer offer residential trash services. This announcement comes just before the Haysville City Council was going to vote whether to revoke its license.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
kfdi.com

Proposed Ordinance Aims to Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Thefts

An ordinance from the City of Wichita was proposed that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. These cases can be difficult solve since catalytic converters can’t be traced. The proposed ordinance would allow Wichita Police to investigate and charge suspicious accumulation of catalytic converters, as well as...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection

Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS

