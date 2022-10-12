ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle

Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
Mark Zuckerberg
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Rise on UK Fiscal U-Turn Hopes; Stoxx 600 Up 2%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets jumped on Friday as speculation abounded that the U.K. government could be about to U-turn on its controversial fiscal policies and the country's finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, was fired. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 2% by early afternoon, with...
NBC Connecticut

White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
NBC Connecticut

Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store

Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
