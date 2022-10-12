Read full article on original website
Grow Greene County Now Accepting Competitive Grant Applications
The next round of grant funding is coming up for one non-profit organization in Greene County, and they are accepting applications. Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation is now accepting competitive grant applications for projects $35,000 and more. In 2022, 13 competitive grants were awarded for a total of close to $1 million for projects to non-profits, governmental and charitable organizations.
Volunteers Needed for Three Trees Plantings in Greene County Next Week
Anyone looking for ways to give back to the community will have several opportunities to do that in Jefferson. Trees Forever Coordinator with Jefferson Brad Riphagen tells Raccoon Valley Radio there will be three tree plantings that volunteers are needed for. The first one takes place on Tuesday, October 18th at 12:30pm at Spring Lake Park. The Greene County Conservation Board purchased 36 trees to plant in the park. A rain date is scheduled for October 25th. The second planting will be on Friday, October 21st at 12:30pm at Russell Park in Jefferson, where volunteers will plant about 25 trees. The final tree planting will be in Grand Junction on Saturday, October 22nd at 9am at the First Presbyterian Church.
GCE Fresh Conservations Continues Another Program Tuesday
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office has another program to help older folks learn about nourishment. The Fresh Conversation’s program is for people who are 60 years or older that want to discuss nutrition and healthy topics. The program is a cooking series helping people learn how to make healthy meals that are best fit for them and are cost efficient.
Hats, Hats and More Hats Program Tomorrow in Perry
Yet another October program is taking place tomorrow with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says vintage hats will be highlighted in a program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum. “This is another recall of my past when we went through my aunt’s house after she...
Free Trees to be Given Away in Nevada on Tuesday
There will be a free tree distribution event later this month. Trees Forever Coordinator in Jefferson Brad Riphagen says on Tuesday from 4-7pm they will be giving away five different kinds of shade trees for free in Nevada. “This is a free, actually a free tree distribution to anybody who...
Adair County Extension Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicators In-person For Fall
Adair County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will be hosting courses for certified commercial pesticide applicators in-person for the fall months. The training is required for anyone who applies restricted-use pesticides for the production of an agricultural commodity, on property owned or rented by themselves or their employer.
Iowa DOT Commission Awards Funding for Trail Connector in Dallas County
The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $2,748,949 for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects Tuesday. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. Among the awardees yesterday was the Dallas County Conservation Board. The were granted $400,000 for the Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector Phase V.
Updated Drought Conditions In Raccoon Valley Radio Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor,the northwest portion of Dallas County is abnormally dry while the southeast corner of the county is in a moderate drought. The entire county of Guthrie is abnormally dry. All of Greene County is in a moderate drought except for a tiny piece of the southern part of the county that is abnormally dry. The majority of Adair County is in a moderate drought.
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
Reminder: Perry Chamber’s Fall Farmers Market Begins Today
A reminder of a popular event returns beginning today with the Perry Chamber. The Fall Farmers Market is from 10:30am-1pm today in the Perry Library Community Room. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti points out people coming to today’s farmers market shouldn’t expect the same items as their summer market.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
Dallas County Farm Bureau Develivers Meals in the Fields to Farmer Members
It’s a busy time for Dallas County farmers and a meal on the go is certainly appreciated. Members of Dallas County Farm Bureau were treated to a sack lunch meal from a program called Meals in the Fields, which was organized by Dallas County Farm Bureau. Local agent John Harada says it’s a simple way to thank the farmers for all that they do.
Jefferson Fire Department Conducts Fire Safety Program at Greene Co Elementary
The Jefferson Fire Department continued an educational program with a visit to the Greene County Elementary School to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Chief Jack Williams said firefighters visited the elementary classrooms on Friday and talked to the kids about “Stop, Drop and Roll” to put themselves out if they are on fire, what to do if there’s a fire inside your home and developing a safety plan to make sure all family members can get out of the home from a fire. Williams explained the importance of this program with the younger kids.
Bouton Haunted Church in October
The public is invited to Bouton for a scary good time. Bouton’s Haunted Church, located at 111 State Street, is a fundraiser for the Bouton and Perry Fire Associations, where people can walk through this annual Halloween-themed building. It is open from 7-10pm each Saturday in October with a $5 admission charge.
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Perry Chamber Coffee, Ribbon Cutting at Harland Ace Hardware
The October Chamber Coffee with the Perry Chamber of Commerce was held Friday with a ribbon cutting at Harland Ace Hardware. Owners Ron and Andy Harland told chamber members that the new location has allowed them to expand their selection of merchandise, and give the customers extra room in the aisles. The current location’s backroom area is equivalent to the last location’s floor span, which doubled the retail space, and has tripled the size of the entire store. Ron’s father, and Andy’s Grandfather, Max started the business in 1969. It was originally located on the first floor of Hotel Pattee before moving to South First Avenue in 1986, and in November of 2020, they moved into their current location off 141 next to Hy-Vee. Ron said that the store is either the first or second in the state of Iowa to upgrade to this particular store layout, which has since been adopted by other stores. The next Chamber Coffee is slated to be in November at the Perry Hy-Vee.
Open House/Ribbon Cutting for Upper Story Apartment Project in Downtown Jefferson
A project that began in 2016 will have an open house and ribbon cutting next week in Jefferson. City View Lofts at 200 East State Street has completed renovating three upper story apartments where Warm Wishes and Gravitate Coworking are currently located in the downtown square. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Executive Director Matt Wetrich says the apartments were the final phase of the complete restoration of the entire building that was originally constructed in 1871.
Jefferson Police Chief Goes Over Open Yard Waste Burning Reminders
With fall season in full swing and yard waste starting to accumulate on people’s property, it’s a good time to review the city of Jefferson’s open burning ordinance. Police Chief Mark Clouse says residents are to burn only yard waste and can’t burn whole trees. Residents are prohibited from burning on the city’s right of way, between the street and sidewalk; as well as any street or alleyway. The ordinance allows for open burning all year for yard waste and it is from dawn until dusk. He states that people usually will burn yard waste in a burn barrel or a metal box. Clouse reminds residents to be aware of others when choosing when to burn their yard waste.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
