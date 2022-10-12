Read full article on original website
Iowa DOT Commission Awards Funding for Trail Connector in Dallas County
The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $2,748,949 for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects Tuesday. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. Among the awardees yesterday was the Dallas County Conservation Board. The were granted $400,000 for the Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector Phase V.
Town Hall With Candidate Gary Overla In Guthrie Center Tuesday
There will be a candidate doing a town hall event in Guthrie Center next week. Gary Overla is running as a Democrat for Iowa House District 47 which covers Guthrie, Greene and a portion of Dallas counties and is having an event to meet voters at Guthrie Center Activities Center at 6pm.
Grow Greene County Now Accepting Competitive Grant Applications
The next round of grant funding is coming up for one non-profit organization in Greene County, and they are accepting applications. Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation is now accepting competitive grant applications for projects $35,000 and more. In 2022, 13 competitive grants were awarded for a total of close to $1 million for projects to non-profits, governmental and charitable organizations.
GCE Fresh Conservations Continues Another Program Tuesday
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office has another program to help older folks learn about nourishment. The Fresh Conversation’s program is for people who are 60 years or older that want to discuss nutrition and healthy topics. The program is a cooking series helping people learn how to make healthy meals that are best fit for them and are cost efficient.
Updated Drought Conditions In Raccoon Valley Radio Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor,the northwest portion of Dallas County is abnormally dry while the southeast corner of the county is in a moderate drought. The entire county of Guthrie is abnormally dry. All of Greene County is in a moderate drought except for a tiny piece of the southern part of the county that is abnormally dry. The majority of Adair County is in a moderate drought.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 6-13, 2022
Leonard Channell, age 38, 516 Clearview Dr, Perry, was arrested on a warrant for Violated Probation Terms. Brandon Orlando, age 29, 2304 Hull Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Operate Vehicle Without Owners Consent and Theft. Heather Graham, age 32, 1809 NW Pine Road,...
Hats, Hats and More Hats Program Tomorrow in Perry
Yet another October program is taking place tomorrow with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy says vintage hats will be highlighted in a program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum. “This is another recall of my past when we went through my aunt’s house after she...
Troy Winters, 60, Waukee,IA formerly of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Troy Winters, 60, Waukee formerly of Perry will be held in November with date and times announced at a later date. Murdock Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife Tommi Winters of Waukee; son, Nathan (Megan) Winters and...
Adair County Extension Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicators In-person For Fall
Adair County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office will be hosting courses for certified commercial pesticide applicators in-person for the fall months. The training is required for anyone who applies restricted-use pesticides for the production of an agricultural commodity, on property owned or rented by themselves or their employer.
George Moore, 80, of Panora
Funeral services for George Moore, 80, of Panora, will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 am at the Panora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Morrisburg Cemetery near Stuart. Visitation will be Thursday, October 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Survivors include: Wife, Nancy. Daughters, Laura Moore of Colfax and Ruth Pearson of Monroe. 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Siblings, Ellen Foster of California, Mary Beaver of Arizona, Christine Miller of Colorado, Tom Moore of Cedar Rapids, Mike Moore of Menlo and Jim Moore of Corning.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Free Trees to be Given Away in Nevada on Tuesday
There will be a free tree distribution event later this month. Trees Forever Coordinator in Jefferson Brad Riphagen says on Tuesday from 4-7pm they will be giving away five different kinds of shade trees for free in Nevada. “This is a free, actually a free tree distribution to anybody who...
Dallas County Farm Bureau Develivers Meals in the Fields to Farmer Members
It’s a busy time for Dallas County farmers and a meal on the go is certainly appreciated. Members of Dallas County Farm Bureau were treated to a sack lunch meal from a program called Meals in the Fields, which was organized by Dallas County Farm Bureau. Local agent John Harada says it’s a simple way to thank the farmers for all that they do.
Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair. Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair. After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".
Perry Chamber Coffee, Ribbon Cutting at Harland Ace Hardware
The October Chamber Coffee with the Perry Chamber of Commerce was held Friday with a ribbon cutting at Harland Ace Hardware. Owners Ron and Andy Harland told chamber members that the new location has allowed them to expand their selection of merchandise, and give the customers extra room in the aisles. The current location’s backroom area is equivalent to the last location’s floor span, which doubled the retail space, and has tripled the size of the entire store. Ron’s father, and Andy’s Grandfather, Max started the business in 1969. It was originally located on the first floor of Hotel Pattee before moving to South First Avenue in 1986, and in November of 2020, they moved into their current location off 141 next to Hy-Vee. Ron said that the store is either the first or second in the state of Iowa to upgrade to this particular store layout, which has since been adopted by other stores. The next Chamber Coffee is slated to be in November at the Perry Hy-Vee.
Reminder: Perry Chamber’s Fall Farmers Market Begins Today
A reminder of a popular event returns beginning today with the Perry Chamber. The Fall Farmers Market is from 10:30am-1pm today in the Perry Library Community Room. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti points out people coming to today’s farmers market shouldn’t expect the same items as their summer market.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service for Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River.
Longtime CEO of the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater announces retirement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from Aug. 2022, at the end of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, CEO of the Iowa State Fair, is retiring after 21 years in the position. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the...
