The October Chamber Coffee with the Perry Chamber of Commerce was held Friday with a ribbon cutting at Harland Ace Hardware. Owners Ron and Andy Harland told chamber members that the new location has allowed them to expand their selection of merchandise, and give the customers extra room in the aisles. The current location’s backroom area is equivalent to the last location’s floor span, which doubled the retail space, and has tripled the size of the entire store. Ron’s father, and Andy’s Grandfather, Max started the business in 1969. It was originally located on the first floor of Hotel Pattee before moving to South First Avenue in 1986, and in November of 2020, they moved into their current location off 141 next to Hy-Vee. Ron said that the store is either the first or second in the state of Iowa to upgrade to this particular store layout, which has since been adopted by other stores. The next Chamber Coffee is slated to be in November at the Perry Hy-Vee.

PERRY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO