Astronomy

Charles Messier
Edwin Hubble
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space

A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
Well, That’s One Way to Save a Space Telescope From Falling Back to Earth

The Hubble Space Telescope is falling. Not imminently, but it’s happening. The beloved observatory, which has spent decades revealing cosmic wonders from its perch a few hundred miles above Earth, does not have a propulsion system to maintain its altitude. According to NASA’s latest projections, the observatory could reenter Earth’s atmosphere as early as 2037—a grim fate that the agency has been anticipating for many years. When the last crew of astronauts visited Hubble for repairs, in 2009, they installed a special piece of hardware on its exterior so that, when that time came, a spacecraft could come up, clip on, and guide the telescope to a safe reentry through the atmosphere. On its way down, Hubble would streak through the skies like a meteor and then fall into the sea.
Mars Express Watched Deimos Pass in Front of Jupiter and its Moons

That’s no moon … wait … yes, it is, and more!. ESA’s Mars Express has captured an unusual and rare occultation, all from its vantage point in orbit of Mars. The spacecraft’s orbit brought it to the right place where it could witness the moment Mars’ small moon Deimos passed in front of Jupiter and its four largest moons. Scientists say that celestial alignments like these enable a more precise determination of the Martian moons’ orbits.
25 years ago: Cassini-Huygens launches for Saturn

Cassini-Huygens was an unprecedented foray into the unknown. It was not our first close-up glimpse of Saturn — the Pioneer 11, Voyager 1, and Voyager 2 probes had zipped by the planet in 1979, 1980, and 1981, respectively. But theirs were fast-paced flyby tours; scientists wanted a longer-term Saturn orbiter and Titan probe to truly explore the complex system.
The Sky This Week:

Did you know the night sky is full of shapes? And plenty are on view this evening for keen-eyed observers willing to bundle up a bit in the nippy fall air. Let’s start with the Summer Triangle, whose time is admittedly coming to an end. Still, it’s visible in the southwestern sky within two hours of sunset, anchored by Altair (magnitude 0.8) in Aquila, Vega (magnitude 0) in Lyra, and Deneb (magnitude 1.3) in Cygnus.
Still Alive! NASA’s InSight Lander Waits Out Martian Dust Storm

InSight’s team is taking steps to help the solar-powered lander continue operating for as long as possible. Recently, NASA’s InSight mission, which is expected to end in the near future, saw a drop in power generated by its solar panels as a continent-size dust storm swirls over Mars’ southern hemisphere. First observed on September 21, 2022, by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), the storm is roughly 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers) from InSight and initially had little impact on the lander.
