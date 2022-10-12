Read full article on original website
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
natureworldnews.com
Collision Between Earth and Theia Immediately Led to the Formation of the Moon [New Theory]
The Moon formed only in a matter of hours following the collision between Earth and Theia, a space object the size of Mars, according to a new simulation put forth by a novel study. Most theories in the past claim our Moon formed from the debris of this heavenly collision,...
Mysterious 'ancient heart' of the Milky Way discovered using Gaia probe
Scientists found the ancient core using data from the Gaia spacecraft
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Bizarre rings spied by James Webb Space Telescope are organic dust propelled by starlight
Organic dust from an odd distant star system spreads throughout the universe propelled by starlight, a new study reveals.
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft
New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
CNET
NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
WTHI
Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
Well, That’s One Way to Save a Space Telescope From Falling Back to Earth
The Hubble Space Telescope is falling. Not imminently, but it’s happening. The beloved observatory, which has spent decades revealing cosmic wonders from its perch a few hundred miles above Earth, does not have a propulsion system to maintain its altitude. According to NASA’s latest projections, the observatory could reenter Earth’s atmosphere as early as 2037—a grim fate that the agency has been anticipating for many years. When the last crew of astronauts visited Hubble for repairs, in 2009, they installed a special piece of hardware on its exterior so that, when that time came, a spacecraft could come up, clip on, and guide the telescope to a safe reentry through the atmosphere. On its way down, Hubble would streak through the skies like a meteor and then fall into the sea.
Astronomers say black hole is 'burping' out star it consumed years ago
"This caught us completely by surprise-no one has ever seen anything like this before."
Universe Today
Mars Express Watched Deimos Pass in Front of Jupiter and its Moons
That’s no moon … wait … yes, it is, and more!. ESA’s Mars Express has captured an unusual and rare occultation, all from its vantage point in orbit of Mars. The spacecraft’s orbit brought it to the right place where it could witness the moment Mars’ small moon Deimos passed in front of Jupiter and its four largest moons. Scientists say that celestial alignments like these enable a more precise determination of the Martian moons’ orbits.
Astronomy.com
25 years ago: Cassini-Huygens launches for Saturn
Cassini-Huygens was an unprecedented foray into the unknown. It was not our first close-up glimpse of Saturn — the Pioneer 11, Voyager 1, and Voyager 2 probes had zipped by the planet in 1979, 1980, and 1981, respectively. But theirs were fast-paced flyby tours; scientists wanted a longer-term Saturn orbiter and Titan probe to truly explore the complex system.
Astronomy.com
The Sky This Week:
Did you know the night sky is full of shapes? And plenty are on view this evening for keen-eyed observers willing to bundle up a bit in the nippy fall air. Let’s start with the Summer Triangle, whose time is admittedly coming to an end. Still, it’s visible in the southwestern sky within two hours of sunset, anchored by Altair (magnitude 0.8) in Aquila, Vega (magnitude 0) in Lyra, and Deneb (magnitude 1.3) in Cygnus.
scitechdaily.com
Still Alive! NASA’s InSight Lander Waits Out Martian Dust Storm
InSight’s team is taking steps to help the solar-powered lander continue operating for as long as possible. Recently, NASA’s InSight mission, which is expected to end in the near future, saw a drop in power generated by its solar panels as a continent-size dust storm swirls over Mars’ southern hemisphere. First observed on September 21, 2022, by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), the storm is roughly 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers) from InSight and initially had little impact on the lander.
The Lucy spacecraft slingshot around Earth on Sunday: how to see it
Lucy spacecraft will observe huge asteroids in the Trojan swarm
Breathtaking ESA video reveals a martian moon mysteriously eclipsing Jupiter – and scientists call it ‘very unusual’
BREATHTAKING new footage has emerged showing a Martian moon eclipsing Jupiter. The European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express probe recently recorded a breathtaking eclipse. Specifically, a relatively small Martian moon, Deimos, could be seen orbiting in front of Jupiter and its four Galilean moons from left to right. As it...
