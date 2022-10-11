Read full article on original website
North Columbus market joins effort to help Latinos with inflation
North Columbus market joins effort to help Latinos with inflation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Sk95C9.
Columbus police: No injuries, man arrested after officers shoot at suspect
Columbus police: No injuries, man arrested after officers shoot at suspect. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VqFc5T.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD.
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
One dead, two injured in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash overnight Saturday in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. A police dispatcher told NBC4 officers went to the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road just before 1:30 a.m. after a one vehicle crash. At the scene, authorities found three […]
Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence
Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Suspect arrested in July east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a fatal July shooting on Columbus’ east side. Keith Coleman, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Henry Moore Jr. on July 3. According to Columbus Division of Police, officers found Moore Jr. injured on the 3100 block of Sterling Lane around 12:30 […]
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after semi-truck overturns
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A popular Cuban eatery is joining North Market Bridge Park. https://nbc4i.co/3VBly7g.
What roads are closed for the NCH marathon?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahead of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital marathon on Sunday, roads near and around North Bank Park in downtown Columbus will close to cars. With more than 12,000 participants and about 100,000 viewers flocking to downtown for marathon, half-marathon and other races, some roads near North Bank Park will remain closed through […]
Ohio State Highway Patrol adopts new policy for tattoos on troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The tattoo policy at the Ohio State Highway Patrol became a little more lenient on Friday. Effective immediately, current and future troopers are permitted to wear a long-sleeve uniform shirt to conceal their tattoos, Col. Charles Jones, who was appointed superintendent in August, announced in a news release. Before the change, […]
Police looking for man accused of stealing cigarettes at multiple gas stations
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking to identify a man accused of multiple cigarette-carton thefts at gas stations in the area. On Sept. 18, a man is accused of stealing two cartons of cigarettes from three gas stations in Grove City, valued at $525 in total. The man was seen […]
Police look for men accused in credit card thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars. August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. […]
Columbus hosting Major League Pickleball tournament with largest purse to date
Columbus hosting Major League Pickleball tournament with largest purse to date.
25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
Two Columbus men charged in fatal shooting of 25-year-old, holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old on the city’s south side. A Franklin County judge filed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of William Lee Smith, Jr., 22, of Columbus, who is accused of fatally shooting Daeshawn Lamarr Simington — and injuring […]
Pistol-whip victim shoots his attacker in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old Columbus man who was allegedly pistol whipped on Thursday fended off his attacker, sending the suspect to the hospital. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police received a call from a man claiming to have been pistol whipped several times by a 53-year-old male on the 200 block of Dana Avenue […]
