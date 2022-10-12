ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: CDC recommends new booster for children as young as 5 after FDA OKs shots

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb2IG_0iVtTPv100

Officials with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday updated COVID-19 vaccine guidance to recommend new booster vaccines for children as young as 5, hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of updated boosters.

The bivalent vaccines target the original strain of coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron virus. The subvariants accounted for more than 80% of the COVID-19 cases seen in the U.S. from the week beginning Oct. 2, according to the CDC.

Officials with the FDA authorized the booster developed by Moderna for children as young as 6 and authorized the booster developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for children as young as 5. Both are authorized to be administered at least two months following the completion of a primary or booster vaccination, according to officials.

On Wednesday afternoon, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on recommending the shots.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement that though children tend to see less severe cases of COVID-19 than adults, more have been sickened and hospitalized by the virus “as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred.”

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” he said. “Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease.”

Marks encouraged parents to consider vaccinating their children and emphasized that “vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.”

As of last week, 30.5 million Americans under the age of 18 have gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC. About 25 million children have been fully vaccinated, including nearly 6 million who have gotten their first booster dose, CDC data shows.

Last month, officials authorized the emergency use of reformulated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for people as young as 12.

Nearly 80% of the total U.S. population has gotten at least COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to the CDC. As of last week, 68% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 49% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten at least one booster shot, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have confirmed more than 96.7 million COVID-19 infections and reported over 1 million deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 622.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in 6.5 million deaths, according to the university.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer’s bivalent omicron boosters for children, adolescents

The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for children and adolescents, both companies announced today. The news comes just over 2 weeks after both Moderna and Pfizer said they were seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA)...
INDUSTRY
NIH Director's Blog

Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial

In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
healio.com

Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction

Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US News and World Report

Pfizer: Early Trial Data Suggests Updated COVID-19 Booster Protects Against Omicron

The updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer showed a “substantial increase” in omicron-neutralizing antibodies, according to early trial data from the company. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech reported on Thursday that the shots elicit more antibodies that fight the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 than the original coronavirus shot one week after the shots were administered. The shot was well tolerated with positive safety data similar to that of the original vaccine, according to Pfizer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TIME

The New Bivalent Booster Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron, Data Show

Pfizer-BioNTech announced that they now have the first human data hinting at how effective the new Omicron booster might be. The updated bivalent vaccine targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 variants and is authorized for use in Americans age 12 and older (and soon for ages 5 and older in a kid-sized 10 mcg dose, pending sign-off from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). That authorization was granted based on safety and efficacy studies in animals and data from a different vaccine targeting BA.1.
INDUSTRY
raps.org

FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
medtechdive.com

Jiangsu Well Biotech distributed unapproved COVID-19 tests, FDA says

Jiangsu Well Biotech recalled its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that were distributed in the U.S. without regulatory authorization, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. The tests posed a risk to users because they had not received emergency use authorization, clearance or approval, according to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

Top in cardiology: Benefits of aspirin in patient subgroup; fish oil supplement risks

Older adults with elevated lipoprotein(a)-associated genotypes may benefit from low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular events, according to researchers. Previous results from the ASPREE trial showed that low-dose aspirin did not reduce CVD risk vs. placebo, but Paul Lacaze, PhD, and colleagues further examined a subgroup of the trial participants who carry genotypes associated with elevated plasma Lp(a) to see if they benefitted from aspirin. It was the top story in cardiology last week.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients

The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19

Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Model Predicts Early Disease Progression for Patients With Multiple Myeloma

The model was found to be predictive and may help identify patients with multiple myeloma at a high risk of early disease progression. Progression-free survival (PFS) in multiple myeloma (MM) has improved in recent years, but the disease remains incurable, and some patients progress quickly despite advances in MM management. A study published in Hematology analyzed data on factors of MM progression within a year of diagnosis to form a risk prediction model for early progression in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis seven times more likely with COVID-19 than vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis—or inflammation of the heart muscle—is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists, now published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases

In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Herald News

Noninvasive Test Might Easily Spot Asthma in Preschoolers

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing an infant wheeze for the first time can be scary for new parents, as wheezing is known to raise a child’s risk of developing asthma. There’s been no easy way to predict a child will actually develop the respiratory condition without running invasive tests, but now a short questionnaire may do just that. In a new study, CHART (Childhood Asthma Risk Tool)...
HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
132K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy