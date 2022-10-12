Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Magic Of Lights returns to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston next month
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Magic of Lights is returning to the Pine Knob Music Theatre this fall. The drive-thru light display opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31. The display features holiday-themed scenes and characters and uses LED technology and digital animations. You’ll be able to see the Prehistoric Christmas, Mega Tree displays and the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie.
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
wdet.org
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
candgnews.com
Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it
NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.
Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
The Oakland Press
Dream home: New Birmingham contemporary home hits the market
This new dream home features upscale contemporary design and is ideally located within walking distance of downtown Birmingham and Barnum Park. The fresh new luxury home is an architectural delight with a high level of design and craftmanship, and made with quality materials. The exterior of the two-story home includes stone accents and a two-story stone chimney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitdetroit.com
The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience
It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit
A new approach to tourism in Detroit hopes to capitalize on the public’s hankering for a good ghost story The post 6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do. Here are five things to do this weekend:Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: DetroitFor the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk...
Spinal Column
Anna’s House coming to Milford next year
The iconic site that housed Hector & Jimmy’s restaurant in downtown Milford for roughly three decades is now being turned into a brand-new breakfast and lunch restaurant. The owners of Anna’s House Restaurant have purchased the site at 780 N. Milford Road on the north side of downtown from local restaurateur and former Hector & Jimmy’s owner Jim Eggl. The new dining option is expected to open by spring 2023. Its theme for the Milford location will be to “save the world from an ordinary breakfast.”
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Comments / 0