ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Magic Of Lights returns to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston next month

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Magic of Lights is returning to the Pine Knob Music Theatre this fall. The drive-thru light display opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31. The display features holiday-themed scenes and characters and uses LED technology and digital animations. You’ll be able to see the Prehistoric Christmas, Mega Tree displays and the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie.
CLARKSTON, MI
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
candgnews.com

Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it

NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
NOVI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Pumpkin Carving#Festival#Localevent#Pumpkin Patch#Sculpting#Van Hoosen Farm#Royal
Eater

He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.

Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit

Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Dream home: New Birmingham contemporary home hits the market

This new dream home features upscale contemporary design and is ideally located within walking distance of downtown Birmingham and Barnum Park. The fresh new luxury home is an architectural delight with a high level of design and craftmanship, and made with quality materials. The exterior of the two-story home includes stone accents and a two-story stone chimney.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
visitdetroit.com

The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience

It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
DETROIT, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
CBS Detroit

Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do. Here are five things to do this weekend:Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: DetroitFor the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk...
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

Anna’s House coming to Milford next year

The iconic site that housed Hector & Jimmy’s restaurant in downtown Milford for roughly three decades is now being turned into a brand-new breakfast and lunch restaurant. The owners of Anna’s House Restaurant have purchased the site at 780 N. Milford Road on the north side of downtown from local restaurateur and former Hector & Jimmy’s owner Jim Eggl. The new dining option is expected to open by spring 2023. Its theme for the Milford location will be to “save the world from an ordinary breakfast.”
MILFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy