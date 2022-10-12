Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
ComicBook
Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web
Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details!
ComicBook
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
Gizmodo
The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2
New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!. A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary. TFW texting...
Tom Welling recalls Christopher Reeve defying nurse to stay on Smallville set during Comic Con reunion
Smallville's been off the air for more than a decade and the stars of the beloved superhero series are still coming to terms with it. As part of the show's reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, star Tom Welling (who played Clark Kent for 10 seasons) revealed that he's only recently been rewatching old Smallville episodes. What brought him back to Kansas was his new recap podcast Talk Ville with co-star Michael Rosenbaum (who played Clark's frenemy Lex Luthor).
Velma Has A Crush On A Woman In Latest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirming Her LGBTQ Identity For Fans
The speculation can be put to rest: Velma is attracted to women. “Scooby-Doo” fans have wondered about the animated character’s sexuality for years. Clips of the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been posted all over social media. They show Velma crushing on a new character, Coco Diablo.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
EW.com
Val Kilmer called the best Batman
Asking Joel Schumacher about his Batman films must be like asking Steve Bartman about the Chicago Cubs. But the director, who was blamed for nearly killing the franchise after 1997's Batman & Robin, seemed to have a healthy perspective when an IFC.com reporter brought it up during press for his latest film, Trespass, with Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman. "I'm responsible for everything. I said, 'yes' and I took it on," he said. "It's not my favorite movie I've ever made, but I'm proud of my cast and I'm proud of all the artists who worked on it. I take full responsibility for Batman & Robin."
ComicBook
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
‘Data’ actor Ke Huy Quan returns to the set of ‘The Goonies’ after 36 years
Hey you guys! Actor Ke Huy Quan, who famously played Richard “Data” Wang in “The Goonies,” returned to the soundstage where that famous movie took place — over three decades later. “First time back to Warner Brothers’ stage 16 in 36 years. This stage is where we filmed the pirate ship scene in ‘The Goonies,'” […]
Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role
It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s. However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role. Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton. As he this week told The...
Keanu Reeves Had An Idea For A Superhero Movie, But Tells The Cute Story About How It Became A Comic Book
Keanu pitched an idea for a movie, but it worked best as a comic book.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Confirms Connection to One of DC's First Female Superheroes
When it debuts in theaters later this month, Black Adam will blow a hole in fans' expectations of the live-action DC film universe. The film not only features the long-awaited debut of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, but the theatrical debuts of many members of the Justice Society of America, the first superhero team within the pages of DC's comics. As those who are familiar with the source material know, many JSA members boast ties to earlier heroes and villains in DC's history — and it looks like one of those connections might be carrying over onscreen. In an interview with Variety during Black Adam's red carpet premiere, Quintessa Swindell seemingly confirmed that their character, Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone, will carry her comic-accurate lineage of being the granddaughter of Abigail "Ma" Hunkel / Red Tornado.
NY Comic Con Is Not Just for Comic Books Anymore
Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo explains why so many non-comic book companies will be in the house.
Silver Surfer: Ghost Light introduces "a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making"
Silver Surfer returns to the spotlight for a new 2023 limited series
ComicBook
New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X
Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.
‘Red Sonja’ Adds Rhona Mitra As Oliver Trevena Exits Millennium Media Comic Book Film Due To Scheduling Conflicts
EXCLUSIVE: Rhona Mitra (Hounds of War) has signed on for a role in Millennium Media’s comic book film Red Sonja, toplined by Matilda Lutz, with Oliver Trevena (Wire Room) departing the project due to scheduling conflicts. Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. The character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, though details as to the film adaptation’s plot hav been kept under wraps thus far. Currently in...
nickalive.net
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Plot Details Revealed
COWABUNGA! New details about the brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie Mutant Mayhem has been revealed!. Announced by Paramount Spain in a sponsored article on Interempresas, in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles along with their radical rat father will train in the ancient art of ninjitsu to become a super team and fight alongside their best friend, April O'Neil, against the scariest mutant monsters the world has ever seen.
EW.com
Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and more Marvel films delayed
It looks like moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunting skills and Deadpool's reunion with Wolverine on the big screen. Disney announced Tuesday that six Marvel movies — Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, and two currently untitled projects — have had their release dates delayed.
