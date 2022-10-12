ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving warrant

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isB4z_0iVtBAHa00

Three members of the Philadelphia Police Department 's SWAT unit were shot while serving a warrant, officials said.

Officers were serving a warrant to a man who was wanted for homicide and other violent offences when the 19-year-old allegedly began shooting at them from the window of his house.

Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told ABC 6 that "officers were able to continue to breach the property where they took on more gunfire."

One officer was shot in the hip, another in the leg, and the third in the chest. The suspect then allegedly tried to flee out his back door, but encountered SWAT officers there. He allegedly shot at those officers as well.

Those officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who later died at the hospital. All of the wounded officers are recovering in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

"Two of our officers will be released, hopefully, by the end of the day. The other officer will be admitted for continuous observation," Mr Stanford said.

The 19-year-old was reportedly wanted in connection with several alleged armed robberies and for an August homicide.

"Something has been broken in this young man's life for a long time and it didn't just start today," Mr Stanford told NBC10 Philadelphia.

The deputy commissioner expressed frustration over the increase in gun violence that put his officers at risk, calling it "ridiculous."

"These officers sign up to do a job, it's to protect and serve, but not to take gunfire. At some point it becomes enough and I think we've already passed that point," he said. "I'm not pointing the finger at anybody, I'm pointing the finger at everybody because too many people have guns. This is an all hands on deck situation where everybody needs to be held accountable."

After the suspect was shot, police removed a pair of children from the home as well as two adults who were handcuffed. Investigators said they do not believe any of the other individuals in the home were involved in the shooting.

Mayor Jim Kenney praised the officers in a statement he made on Wednesday.

"Our officers continue to work every single day and every single night, to work their best, to be brave, to put themselves in harm's way, and to do that for us," he said.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
toofab.com

Surveillance Video Shows Debbie Collier Buying Items She Was Later Found Dead With, Police Investigating Homicide

In addition to sending $2,300 to her daughter with a cryptic message, Collier bought a tarp, poncho, and torch lighter before her naked body was found in the woods. One day before Debbie Collier's body was found naked and partially burned in the woods surveillance footage from a Family Dollar store 13 miles away captured the mother shopping for items later found at the crime scene.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video

A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance

The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
BOULDER, CO
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
The Independent

Raleigh shooting: What we know about 15-year-old suspect and five victims killed in North Carolina

A mass shooting in Raleigh left at least five people dead and three more injured, including the 15-year-old alleged gunman. The suspect in the shooting, described as a white teen, was arrested at approximately 9.37pm on Thursday after a four-hour manhunt in North Carolina’s capital city. While the suspect has not been named due to his age, the five victims killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 5; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29; and a 16-year-old who was not named, according to ABC11. Among the three wounded are Marcel Gardner, 59, and the shooting suspect, who...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Swat#Violent Crime#Abc
CBS Philly

Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfight

Two Florida fathers have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire and hitting each other’s daughters.William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, who were unknown to each other, shot at each other with semi-automatic handguns and brawled on a highway, according to police.Mr Hale’s five-year-old daughter and Mr Allison’s 14-year-old daughter were shot, with the latter left with a collapsed lung, Nassau County Sheriff’s office said.“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid,” they added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman calls police after finding toddler abandoned in locked rental car at Florida airportFlorida’s Pine Island bridge restored after Hurricane Ian destructionRon DeSantis defends Florida evacuation orders after Hurricane Ian hit Lee Country
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy