Madison Heights, MI

The Oakland Press

Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities

A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners

Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
DEARBORN, MI
Shine My Crown

Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color

Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it

NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
NOVI, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Fraser teacher named ‘Michigan Art Educator of the Year’

FRASER — Fraser Public Schools is celebrating Fraser High School art teacher Roger Drabant, who has been recognized as the Michigan Art Education Association High School Division Art Teacher of the Year and the Michigan Art Educator of the Year. Each year, the association recognizes art teachers from the...
FRASER, MI
candgnews.com

Chamber of Commerce salutes local residents and businesses

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Dominic Miller is still at it. The 13-year-old Eastpointe resident has continued with his Dominic’s Christmas Wish charity. Through the organization, Miller collects new pajamas, books, toys, socks, hats, mittens and scarves for local shelters. For his good deeds, Miller was named as the Eastpointe Youth of the Year by the Eastpointe-Roseville Chamber of Commerce.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

People aren’t rushing to get new COVID-19 booster vaccine

Most Americans have little awareness that a new booster vaccine for COVID-19 is available, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Only about a third of adults say they’ve already gotten the booster or intend to get one soon, according to the foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health care issues.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit launches JumpStart program to lure unemployed residents into workforce

Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking community organizations to partner with the city to help unemployed residents reenter the job market. The program, dubbed JumpStart, seeks groups that are already helping residents gain employment and training opportunities to connect them with new jobs across Detroit. Duggan said employers in Detroit are looking to fill 11,000 jobs and the new program could help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

State suspends license of Carvana Novi

NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
NOVI, MI

