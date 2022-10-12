Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities
A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
michiganradio.org
Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners
Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New beginnings for new homeowners dealing with possible tax foreclosures in Detroit
DETROIT – There’s new relief for more than 250 Detroit families living with the uncertainty that they could be kicked out of the houses they call home as possible tax foreclosure was hanging over their heads, but not anymore. It’s all thanks to the Make It Home program,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
candgnews.com
Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it
NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
Seniors remain concerned about cost of living despite benefit increase
Announced every year, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) is based on the consumer product index (CPI) or the average change over time in the price of goods.
candgnews.com
Southfield master plan 2.0 taking a ‘much more holistic approach’
SOUTHFIELD — After the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the 2016 version of the Southfield master plan, the city’s planning department has established a new idea set to take aim in the coming years. While zoning and land use remain a primary target for the Southfield master...
candgnews.com
Fraser teacher named ‘Michigan Art Educator of the Year’
FRASER — Fraser Public Schools is celebrating Fraser High School art teacher Roger Drabant, who has been recognized as the Michigan Art Education Association High School Division Art Teacher of the Year and the Michigan Art Educator of the Year. Each year, the association recognizes art teachers from the...
candgnews.com
Chamber of Commerce salutes local residents and businesses
EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Dominic Miller is still at it. The 13-year-old Eastpointe resident has continued with his Dominic’s Christmas Wish charity. Through the organization, Miller collects new pajamas, books, toys, socks, hats, mittens and scarves for local shelters. For his good deeds, Miller was named as the Eastpointe Youth of the Year by the Eastpointe-Roseville Chamber of Commerce.
The Oakland Press
People aren’t rushing to get new COVID-19 booster vaccine
Most Americans have little awareness that a new booster vaccine for COVID-19 is available, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Only about a third of adults say they’ve already gotten the booster or intend to get one soon, according to the foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health care issues.
Detroit launches JumpStart program to lure unemployed residents into workforce
Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking community organizations to partner with the city to help unemployed residents reenter the job market. The program, dubbed JumpStart, seeks groups that are already helping residents gain employment and training opportunities to connect them with new jobs across Detroit. Duggan said employers in Detroit are looking to fill 11,000 jobs and the new program could help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit
Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020. The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the...
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
fox2detroit.com
Shouting, heated exchanges break out over LGBTQ+ books in Dearborn schools
At a Dearborn School Board meeting Thursday, hundreds of people filled the Stout Middle School auditorium. There was shouting, booing, and more as people shared their thoughts about certain books in school libraries after a parent reported them as being sexually explicit and inappropriate for children.
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
candgnews.com
State suspends license of Carvana Novi
NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy.
