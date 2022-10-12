Read full article on original website
Grosse Pointe Farms man’s homemade haunted trail has one-of-a-kind props
Glen Williams was too big for Halloween. At least that is what his neighbors told him after the 5-foot-10 fifth grader went trick-or-treating with his friends back in the 1960s. “You know how Charlie Brown got the rock, I didn't get a rock. I was just told, ‘You're too big....
The Oakland Press
Fall and Halloween activities happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of fall and Halloween activities being offered in Oakland County. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a different theme each weekend. The event, sponsored this year by Beaumont Children’s, will feature festive pumpkin displays, strolling entertainment from jugglers and magicians, Halloween activities for kids and trick-or-treating spots scattered throughout the Zoo. More information at zooboo.detroitzoo.org.
Big I-696 rebuilding project begins Oct. 15 in Oakland County — What to know
If you travel I-696 through Oakland County take note: Phase one of a major construction project, with lane closures through December, begins Saturday.
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
HometownLife.com
Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side
The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville
The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!
michiganchronicle.com
Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week
It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
candgnews.com
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
candgnews.com
Pontiac Catalina is a tribute to ‘Slim’ the ‘Southern gentleman’
METRO DETROIT — Every time Rick Gaines starts up the 1967 Pontiac Catalina that once belonged to his wife’s grandfather, he says the same thing. “All right, Slim,” Rick says. “I’m taking your car for a ride, so be nice to me.”. The memory of...
HometownLife.com
New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours
Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
candgnews.com
15 Mile Road mosque project still headed for construction, city says
STERLING HEIGHTS — An official groundbreaking ceremony for the American Islamic Community Center took place in August 2020, and the goal has been to build an estimated 20,000-square-foot facility to be a community center and mosque in Sterling Heights. But the property, located at 5005 15 Mile Road, between...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
visitdetroit.com
The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience
It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
fox2detroit.com
Woodward construction starts Oct. 17 with new bike lanes, better visibility, and 2 fewer lanes
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Road work on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge is expected to begin this week. The construction will include resurfacing, curb improvements, bike lanes, and removing a lane from each side of Woodward. Work begins Oct. 17 and will span from 8 Mile to...
wdet.org
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area
The ambitious plan could lead to more than $100 million in federal funds
