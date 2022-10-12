ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

The Oakland Press

Fall and Halloween activities happening in Oakland County

There are plenty of fall and Halloween activities being offered in Oakland County. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a different theme each weekend. The event, sponsored this year by Beaumont Children’s, will feature festive pumpkin displays, strolling entertainment from jugglers and magicians, Halloween activities for kids and trick-or-treating spots scattered throughout the Zoo. More information at zooboo.detroitzoo.org.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Madison Heights, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side

The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
LIVONIA, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week

It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours

Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience

It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI

