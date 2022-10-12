Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Mississippi using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WLOX
Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
WAPT
Entergy offering $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers
JACKSON, Miss. — You might be eligible for a one-time, first-come, first-served $150 credit on your Entergy bill. Customers who qualify can go to entergybillhelp.com at beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to apply. "It is important that you fully complete and submit your application as soon as...
desotocountynews.com
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
WTOK-TV
Gov. Ivey hosts Made in Alabama Showcase, highlights businesses in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey hosted the second annual Made in Alabama Showcase, highlighting some of the state’s top companies. Gov. Ivey chose 14 businesses to attend the showcase, show their products and discuss the history of their company. Of the 14 that were invited, 11 attended the showcase.
kicks96news.com
Wildfire Danger Expands in Mississippi
Most of Mississippi is now seeing an increased danger of wildfires. The National Weather Service has expanded the Level 1 “limited” threat to cover the eastern part of the state while keeping the Delta under a Level 2 “elevated” threat.
WTOK-TV
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
Natchez Democrat
Hog Trapper uses social media to reach people about feral hog problem
JACKSON — Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs...
WTOK-TV
New MSDH programs to help patients as hospitals in the Delta struggle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of hospitals in the Mississippi delta looks grim. In the last three months, two large maternal and infant health units closed their doors leaving expectant moms to find other care options. “We’re looking at 15 plus hospitals throughout the delta. And out of that,...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WTOK-TV
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
WTOK-TV
Alabama State Department of Education drafts legislative priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March 2023, lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session. The board took a look at legislation that didn’t pass...
WOKV.com
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has helped Louisiana police with a cold case. (NCD)
WTOK-TV
Coroners meet in Meridian for training class
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on. “We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths....
WTOK-TV
New association to advocate for medical cannabis stakeholders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new association has launched to advocate for stakeholders interested in the state’s new medical cannabis industry. Patrick Lindsey will serve as executive director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association. “One voice, for everybody,” said Lindsey. “From the people that want to be involved to...
WTOK-TV
Dozens of emergency response teams training at Alabama Fire College
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime. That’s why teams of first responders are in West Alabama right now training on disaster drills. The scenarios are not new. But some of the equipment or strategies to save lives could be. That’s why they take this emergency training so seriously. Full scale disaster response exercises are happening at the Alabama Fire College.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in...
thelocalvoice.net
Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”
Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
