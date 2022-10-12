ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner

Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
Gov. Ivey hosts Made in Alabama Showcase, highlights businesses in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey hosted the second annual Made in Alabama Showcase, highlighting some of the state’s top companies. Gov. Ivey chose 14 businesses to attend the showcase, show their products and discuss the history of their company. Of the 14 that were invited, 11 attended the showcase.
Wildfire Danger Expands in Mississippi

Most of Mississippi is now seeing an increased danger of wildfires. The National Weather Service has expanded the Level 1 “limited” threat to cover the eastern part of the state while keeping the Delta under a Level 2 “elevated” threat.
Hog Trapper uses social media to reach people about feral hog problem

JACKSON — Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Alabama State Department of Education drafts legislative priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March 2023, lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session. The board took a look at legislation that didn’t pass...
Coroners meet in Meridian for training class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on. “We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths....
New association to advocate for medical cannabis stakeholders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new association has launched to advocate for stakeholders interested in the state’s new medical cannabis industry. Patrick Lindsey will serve as executive director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association. “One voice, for everybody,” said Lindsey. “From the people that want to be involved to...
Dozens of emergency response teams training at Alabama Fire College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime. That’s why teams of first responders are in West Alabama right now training on disaster drills. The scenarios are not new. But some of the equipment or strategies to save lives could be. That’s why they take this emergency training so seriously. Full scale disaster response exercises are happening at the Alabama Fire College.
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in...
