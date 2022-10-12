Canucks captain Bo Horvat has spent his entire NHL career with the franchise that drafted him, but as a pending UFA, his time in Vancouver could be coming to an end. Last month, we covered how Horvat had expressed a desire to remain in Vancouver. On Thursday, that picture got a bit more cloudy. Speaking on CHEK’s "Donnie and Dhali" podcast, Horvat’s agent, Pat Morris, said that he believes “Bo is a No. 1 center,” a comment made in reaction to the use of Sean Couturier’s $7.75M AAV deal as a comparable for the contract he’s seeking for Horvat. With the Canucks’ currently tight cap situation, it’s an open question as to whether Vancouver will be able to afford the sort of contract Horvat is seeking.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO