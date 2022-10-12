Read full article on original website
In the 2021 offseason, Michael Bunting had strong interest but at a limited price tag having only had less than a half-season of NHL playing time under his belt. He signed a two-year deal with Toronto, one that has already become one of the top bargains in the league at a cost of $950K per season. The 27-year-old is a year away from testing the market again, and his market will be much stronger. That said, he told reporters including Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun, that his preference is to remain with the Maple Leafs:
It’s not very often that players drafted in the previous summer start the season in the minors as an 18-year-old. For those drafted out of the major junior ranks in Canada, it’s not even an option. But there are a handful of international players who were picked in July who have started this season in the AHL. On Saturday, that list shrunk by one as the Canadiens announced that they’ve loaned Filip Mesar to Kitchener of the OHL.
The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed prospect Brad Lambert to a three-year, entry-level deal. Lambert, the 30th overall selection of the 2022 draft, had a very impressive training camp before being sent to the AHL late last week. The deal will carry an AAV of $1.2M the team says, though his cap hit will be only $950K.
After announcing his retirement just a few months ago, Duncan Keith is back in the Edmonton Oilers organization. The team announced several hires, including Keith into a player development role. Milan Tichy will now serve as director of amateur European scouting, Warren Rychel and Jason Pietrzykowski have been added as pro scouts, Jeff Salajko is coming in as a goaltending scout, and Christian Vermette will join as an amateur scout.
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for action against the Calgary Flames Saturday night, they made a slight change to the roster. Philip Broberg is back up from the minor leagues, while Devin Shore has been reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors. The move suggests that the Oilers will have at least one of the two forwards – Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto – who missed Wednesday’s opener available for the next game.
Canucks captain Bo Horvat has spent his entire NHL career with the franchise that drafted him, but as a pending UFA, his time in Vancouver could be coming to an end. Last month, we covered how Horvat had expressed a desire to remain in Vancouver. On Thursday, that picture got a bit more cloudy. Speaking on CHEK’s "Donnie and Dhali" podcast, Horvat’s agent, Pat Morris, said that he believes “Bo is a No. 1 center,” a comment made in reaction to the use of Sean Couturier’s $7.75M AAV deal as a comparable for the contract he’s seeking for Horvat. With the Canucks’ currently tight cap situation, it’s an open question as to whether Vancouver will be able to afford the sort of contract Horvat is seeking.
While the Toronto Maple Leafs organization is undoubtedly now devoting its full focus to the 2022-23 NHL season, that hasn’t stopped them from looking ahead to their future. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs announced that they’ve signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to a three-year entry-level deal. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that forward Patrik Laine has been placed on injured reserve due to an injury he suffered in Wednesday night’s season-opening contest against the Carolina Hurricanes. Per the team, the injury Laine suffered is an elbow sprain, and he is expected to miss three to...
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
After being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks last night, Jason Dickinson finally has his visa issues sorted out, as the Chicago Blackhawks activated the veteran forward today, sending Buddy Robinson to the AHL to make room. Dickinson, 27, came in a deal that saw the Canucks give up a second-round...
