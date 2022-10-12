MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed, among other things, closures around the Thanksgiving holiday, at its regular meeting Tuesday. Executive Director Mignon Rutledge requested the board consider closing on the Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, and giving staff the day off. She advised that, historically, that day has been a very slow day at the library, noting that there may be 15 to, at most, 25 patrons all day. She also noted that if the library were to be closed, staff would use a vacation day or a floating holiday to get paid for that day.

