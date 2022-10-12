Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Community Kitchen receives record-breaking $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen, a Paducah nonprofit feeding the hungry, received a donation of $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers Barbecue, they announced Friday. The Buzzard Brothers were raising money for Community Kitchen at this years' Barbecue on the River event. In the announcement, Executive Director Sally Michelson expressed her gratefulness...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
Murray Ledger & Times
Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm
MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th
MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
KFVS12
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
Murray Ledger & Times
CCPL board approves new paid holiday for staff
MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed, among other things, closures around the Thanksgiving holiday, at its regular meeting Tuesday. Executive Director Mignon Rutledge requested the board consider closing on the Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, and giving staff the day off. She advised that, historically, that day has been a very slow day at the library, noting that there may be 15 to, at most, 25 patrons all day. She also noted that if the library were to be closed, staff would use a vacation day or a floating holiday to get paid for that day.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County authorities searching for man accused of assaulting two women
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting two women Thursday night near Paris. Sheriff Josh Frey says deputies are looking for 56-year-old Billy Spencer, who allegedly assaulted the women at a home on Old Paris Murray Road. The victims told deputies that Spencer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared
LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
kbsi23.com
2 adults, 2 children injured in Graves County crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Graves County. It happened about 5:17 p.m. on US 45 North at Hickory Road. Deputies found 67-year-old Debra Malone, of Mayfield, still inside her vehicle. She had been trying to cross US 45 North from Poultry Road to Hickory Road, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hendron Fire Department responds to grass fire in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires. The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Barn Destroyed In Fire
A barn on Bells Chapel Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the tobacco barn was engulfed in flames when they were called just after 1 p.m. No one was injured in the fire. Trenton Fire Department was assisted...
KFVS12
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
Murray Ledger & Times
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
Comments / 0