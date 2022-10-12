Read full article on original website
fundselectorasia.com
Deutsche Bank appoints head of international private bank for Asia Pacific
Deutsche Bank has appointed Jin Yee Young as head of the international private bank for Asia Pacific, effective 3 January next year. She will be based in Singapore and will also join the international private bank’s global executive committee. “In Jin Yee Young we have found an outstanding leader...
technode.global
PropertyGuru acquires Singapore home services technology company Sendhelper
PropertyGuru Group Limited, the Singapore-based property technology company, announced Friday that it has acquired Sendhelper, a Singapore home services technology company. PropertyGuru said in a statement that with this acquisition, the firm enters the home services industry with an aim to provide easy and reliable access to home management and maintenance services.
technode.global
China's Baozun sets up regional headquarters in Singapore
Baozun Inc., the leading e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced Thursday its new regional headquarters in Singapore, as it seeks to drive e-commerce innovation and bring a competitive advantage to brands in Southeast Asia (SEA). Baozun said in a statement following its expansion...
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
Grist
Major insurer cuts off oil companies
It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
gcaptain.com
Big Oil Ready for UK’s Offshore Wind Auction
The UK will auction areas of its seabed in a process that could once again see Big Oil take the bulk of the country’s next generation of renewable power sites. The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around England and Wales, will sell rights to areas in the Celtic Sea in a process that will launch in mid-2023 and lead to the development of as much as 4 gigawatts of new renewable power capacity by 2035, according to a statement Monday. It will be the first time the organization offers major sites for floating wind turbines that are designed for deeper waters.
fundselectorasia.com
Asia ex-Japan households increase securities investments
Households in Asia ex-Japan increased their exposure to securities investments last year at a faster rate than any other asset class, according to the latest global wealth report from Allianz. At 13.5%, securities investments posted the strongest growth among all asset classes on a year-on-year basis followed by insurance and...
fundselectorasia.com
The FSA Spy market buzz – 14 October 2022
Ukraine blew up a bridge in Crimea; the British government blew up its credibility. Angela Merkel still insists she does not regret a thing, despite tying Europe’s energy policy to a tyrant, causing untold misery. Here in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po insists Hong Kong remains a better financial centre than Singapore, despite having locked down bankers (and the rest of us) for several years during Covid. Mad Kim in North Korea has been sending missiles again. A Mad World, My Masters, a play by Thomas Middleton was first performed in 1605. It seems 500 years later, not much has changed. Spy, for one, is rather happy it is Friday.
Happi
Galderma Explores Expansion of Manufacturing and Innovation Footprint in Asia-Pacific
Galderma says it will explore opportunities to build its fifth manufacturing plant in Singapore. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board, the new facility is expected to increase Galderma's manufacturing capacity by up to 350 million units per year in response to continuing demand for premium science-based products in the dermo‑cosmetics sector.
assetservicingtimes.com
Herakles selects Apex’s fund administration services
Herakles selects Apex’s fund administration services. Private equity firm Herakles Investment Partners (Herakles) has chosen Apex Group (Apex) to provide fund administration services. Apex’s single-source solution will offer Herakles improved efficiency and control, with the operational framework of the front, middle and back offices outsourced. US-based Herakles specialises...
fundselectorasia.com
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Fidelity and FSSA
Like most asset classes, global equities has fared poorly this year against a backdrop of rising inflation, tightening monetary policy and sluggish economic growth. Numerous banks and asset managers have downgraded their outlook on the asset class. Last month, Credit Suisse’s global chief investment officer, Michael Strobaek, revised the bulge bracket bank’s view on the asset class to underweight.
San Diego Union-Tribune
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence
techunwrapped.com
Globant buys the Italian Sysdata to strengthen its presence in Europe
The company Globant has bought the technology and business consultancy Sysdata, focused on digital transformation. The acquisition, which represents the landing of Globant in Italy, strengthens Globant’s presence in Europe and will improve its capacity in digital transformation technologies and services for companies. Sysdata, based in Bologna, currently has...
privatebankerinternational.com
Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis
Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
salestechstar.com
Tekion Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs is recognizing Tekion Founder and CEO, Jay Vijayan, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. “I am honored to be recognized...
cryptopotato.com
MoonXBT Announces Country Level Cooperation with Cambodia Signing MOU with SERC
MoonXBT, the leading crypto social trading exchange, signed the MOU with Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) on Oct, 11th at One Central Tower in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. MoonXBT will work with SERC closely in cooperation to promote the development of the digital assets in Cambodia in the regards of raising awareness and human resources, etc.
fundselectorasia.com
Asia Pacific set to outpace other regions in ESG AUM growth
Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth rate of any major region in ESG assets under management (AUM) by 2026, rising to $3.3trn from $1trn last year, according to a study by PwC. Even under a worst-case scenario, overall ESG AUM in Asia Pacific is forecast to rise...
accesslifthandlers.com
Leguan introduces new distributor in Switzerland
The Finnish spider lift manufacturer Leguan Lifts is realigning its distributor base in Switzerland. Gujer Landmaschinen, which has been selling parent company Avant loaders for 28 years, is now taking over the distributorship of Leguan aerial platforms for Switzerland too. With Gujer Landmaschinen, Leguan Lifts said it gains a partner which is well known throughout Switzerland in the municipal, construction and agricultural machinery sectors.
