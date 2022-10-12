ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Venango County, PA
Franklin, PA
Franklin, PA
Franklin Township, PA
Venango County, PA
Franklin Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Threatening to Kill Her During Domestic Dispute

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is in jail after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 26-year-old Sean Michael Bickel, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 9:
wesb.com

Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief

A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WTAJ

Two teens charged after Benadryl overdose at Brookville school, police say

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are charging two teens that allegedly overdosed on Benadryl at the Brookville Area High School, saying this behavior will “not be tolerated.” Brookville police report that they received information from teachers at the Brookville school that one of the students was acting very unusual Oct. 3. Through the […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Oct. 14, 2022 Police Blotter

A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana following an incident on 09/02/2022 where officers were looking for a missing juvenile. Nathan Duffy, 42, Warren was charged with DUI: General Impairment, DUI .08-.10% and Operating Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment on 09/25/2022 following a Traffic...
WARREN, PA
Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
FRANKLIN, PA
Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Break-In Near East State Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted vehicle break-in on Saturday on East State Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to East State Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to False Report of Criminal Trespass

FOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to Blue Ridge Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County, for a reported incident of criminal trespass around 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. Through investigation, police say it was determined the report was...
MARIENVILLE, PA
Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Burglarizing Residence

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man is accused of burglarizing a residence in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bradley Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence is accused of getting into an altercation at a Swamp Road address earlier this...
JAMESTOWN, NY

