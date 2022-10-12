Read full article on original website
Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
Woman drives up to mandatory DWI class allegedly while DWI, is arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Perhaps a DWI impact class in Chautauqua County taught someone an extra lesson on Oct. 12. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies assisted with a DWI victim impact panel Oct. 12 in Fredonia. Defendants who have been charged with DWI related offenses are mandated by the courts to attend a […]
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
State Police Calls: Report of Disabled Motorist Leads to DUI Arrest in Canal Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a disabled motorist on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Police say responding troopers made contact with a 36-year-old female operator, of...
Franklin Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Threatening to Kill Her During Domestic Dispute
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is in jail after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 26-year-old Sean Michael Bickel, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 9:
wesb.com
Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief
A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
Kittanning woman arrested after allegedly dropping baby on head
KITTANNING, Pa. — A Kittanning woman was arrested after allegedly dropping a newborn baby on her head. Sarah Lugo, 41, is facing a slew of charges, including endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness, after Kittanning police responded to a call in the area of Oak Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Two teens charged after Benadryl overdose at Brookville school, police say
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are charging two teens that allegedly overdosed on Benadryl at the Brookville Area High School, saying this behavior will “not be tolerated.” Brookville police report that they received information from teachers at the Brookville school that one of the students was acting very unusual Oct. 3. Through the […]
Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown
The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.
wtae.com
Driver arrested in the woods following pursuit and crash in Armstrong County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vandergrift man was facing a long list of charges after police said a pursuit led to a crash in Bethel Township, Armstrong County. The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Township. State police said a trooper observed a pickup truck...
yourdailylocal.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Police Blotter
A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana following an incident on 09/02/2022 where officers were looking for a missing juvenile. Nathan Duffy, 42, Warren was charged with DUI: General Impairment, DUI .08-.10% and Operating Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment on 09/25/2022 following a Traffic...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Break-In Near East State Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted vehicle break-in on Saturday on East State Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to East State Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to False Report of Criminal Trespass
FOREST/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to Blue Ridge Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County, for a reported incident of criminal trespass around 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. Through investigation, police say it was determined the report was...
Grand jury indicts woman accused of beating boy in viral video
Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.
Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
wtae.com
Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Burglarizing Residence
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man is accused of burglarizing a residence in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bradley Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence is accused of getting into an altercation at a Swamp Road address earlier this...
