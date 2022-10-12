ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change

US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Field & Stream

Hunter Shoots Giant Non-Typical Mule Deer in Wyoming High Country

After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified

The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Naturalviews#National Parks#Park Ranger#Traffic Congestion#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Long Lines#Travel Destinations#Rmnp
Field & Stream

Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion

It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists

“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone

A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzlies being trapped in Grand Teton

National Park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park starting today to November 1. When bear trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail

A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
CAMPO, CA
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy