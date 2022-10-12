Read full article on original website
US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change
US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
Seasonal reservation requirements ending at some of America's most popular national parks
The long list of things to prepare before visiting America's national parks just got shorter. With the summer travel season over, reservation requirements are easing at some of the National Park Service's busiest parks. Effective Wednesday, travelers no longer need reservations to enter Rocky Mountain National Park. Reservation requirements were...
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Hunter Shoots Giant Non-Typical Mule Deer in Wyoming High Country
After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Nathalie Orozco for Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified
The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion
It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
KSLTV
Person recovered at Arches National Park identified as Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah — A dead woman recovered from Arches National Park on Sunday, Oct. 1 has been identified as Yaroslavna Ksenjek, from Arlington, Virginia. Ksenjek was 33 but the cause of her death has not been determined. Ksenjek was named by the National Park Service Wednesday evening in a...
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Glacier National Park Hikers Attempting to Outrun Bear
In a recent video, hikers in Glacier National Park had an unexpected twist to their trip when they discovered a meandering bear was following them. The clip has since gone viral on social media, showing the group trying to outrun the beast. As we transition from summer to fall, more...
Yellowstone National Park Campers Shocked to Wake Up Surrounded by Bison Herd
Bison are a common sight at Yellowstone National Park, however, it’s not everyday that campers at one of America’s most iconic parks wake up to a herd of the massive creatures surrounding their site. Take a look at the clip below as dozens of North America’s largest mammals come within feet of one camper’s tent.
See Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Spectacular Real-Life Ranch [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bridge Quakes as Bison Thunder Past Tourists
“They’re shaking the whole bridge!” Watch as this massive herd of Yellowstone National Park bison give car-bound tourists the ultimate show. What’s the best rule of thumb when viewing wildlife in Yellowstone or any national park? Do so from within your vehicle! Thankfully, that’s exactly what this couple did in the Wyoming section of the park. Otherwise, they would’ve gone the way of Mufasa in The Lion King.
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
New remote 5-acre wildfire spotted in northwest Yellowstone National Park
Fire is probably the result of lightning strikes and could be the last big event of the fire season for Yellowstone
Incredible Hiking Trail From Glacier National Park to Olympic National Park Could Be on the Way
The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is considering a proposal that would create a comprehensive, motorless hiking trail that spans 1,200-mile from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The plan would build on the existing Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which begins in Montana’s Glacier National Park, crosses through northern...
Grizzlies being trapped in Grand Teton
National Park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park starting today to November 1. When bear trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of...
WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail
A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
