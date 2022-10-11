Read full article on original website
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Chatham
The Sangamon County Coroner has reported that two people died last night in a two-vehicle crash south of Chatham on Illinois Route 4. Coroner Jim Allmon says the driver of each vehicle involved in the crash, a 17 year old female from Virden and a 31 year old male from Beardstown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022
Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
Utilities committee agrees hike for water, sewer rate is needed, wants City Council to decide how the increase will be determined
QUINCY — The Utilities Committee agreed Thursday afternoon during its meeting at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, 700 West Lock & Dam Road, that a hike in city of Quincy’s water and sewer rates is necessary to cover recent overage expenses. However, the committee thought the Quincy City...
Local births from Oct. 4-8, 2022
A girl was born to Tim and Torre Craine of Quincy at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 4. A girl was born to Levi and Katelyn Hills of Quincy at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5. A girl was born to John and Morgan Schone of Quincy at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. A boy...
Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash
FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022
Thomas, Julie A. (60) of St. Peters, Mo., speeding. Pennington, Anthony (23) of Warsaw, Ill., driving while license suspended. Acker, Desiree F. (23) of Warsaw, Ill., Hancock County warrant. Lorenzen, Shellie (56) of Colchester, Ill., speeding. 10/3/2022. Guthrie, James L. (52) of Tioga, Ill., theft of utility services. Hollis, Eddie...
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
Hannibal man arrested for trafficking narcotics, now in Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics. Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took Gary M. George, 52, into custody shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13. The squad had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks.
Hannibal Regional Medical Group adds nurse practitioner to team at Monroe City facility
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently welcomed Ashley Lanpher to its team at its Monroe City facility. Lanpher earned her nurse practitioner degree from Maryville University. She has provided healthcare in a variety of settings in rural communities. “I chose to join Hannibal Regional to become part...
Palmyra man arrested for assault
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — A Palmyra man is facing a second degree assault charge after police say he was involved in a fight that sent the victim to the hospital. Sloan Chamberlain, 25, is in the Marion County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending charges. Palmyra police were...
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
Voters being asked whether to dissolve small Pike County village of Time
TIME — The small Pike County village of Time, incorporated in 1857 and with a population of 26, could soon fade away, becoming part of a township. "What it amounts to is that it's very small," Pike County Board Chairman Jim Sheppard said. "It was the only place in Pike County that went up in population from, I think, 24 to 26, in the 2020 census.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Matz promoted to become 18th president of Hannibal-LaGrange University
HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees appointed Robert J. Matz as the 18thpresident of the university at its fall meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Matz has been the vice president of academic administration, dean of the faculty and a professor of theology and preaching since July 2021. He was named acting executive vice president in March 2022 when Rodney Harrison was named transitional president.
Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler
A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
