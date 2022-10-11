TIME — The small Pike County village of Time, incorporated in 1857 and with a population of 26, could soon fade away, becoming part of a township. "What it amounts to is that it's very small," Pike County Board Chairman Jim Sheppard said. "It was the only place in Pike County that went up in population from, I think, 24 to 26, in the 2020 census.

PIKE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO