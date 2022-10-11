ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Chatham

The Sangamon County Coroner has reported that two people died last night in a two-vehicle crash south of Chatham on Illinois Route 4. Coroner Jim Allmon says the driver of each vehicle involved in the crash, a 17 year old female from Virden and a 31 year old male from Beardstown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
CHATHAM, IL
WAND TV

Two people die in car crash near Chatham

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
CHATHAM, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022

Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, IL
City
Pekin, IL
County
Pike County, IL
City
Pittsfield, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
City
Troy, IL
Pike County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Baylis, IL
City
Pleasant Hill, IL
City
Rockport, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Oct. 4-8, 2022

A girl was born to Tim and Torre Craine of Quincy at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 4. A girl was born to Levi and Katelyn Hills of Quincy at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5. A girl was born to John and Morgan Schone of Quincy at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. A boy...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash

FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022

Thomas, Julie A. (60) of St. Peters, Mo., speeding. Pennington, Anthony (23) of Warsaw, Ill., driving while license suspended. Acker, Desiree F. (23) of Warsaw, Ill., Hancock County warrant. Lorenzen, Shellie (56) of Colchester, Ill., speeding. 10/3/2022. Guthrie, James L. (52) of Tioga, Ill., theft of utility services. Hollis, Eddie...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. R. Smith
Person
Will Smith
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#River News#Ptax#Pikeland Holdings#Llc#J J Green Door Properties#Aurora#Streamwood#Nebo
khqa.com

Palmyra man arrested for assault

PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — A Palmyra man is facing a second degree assault charge after police say he was involved in a fight that sent the victim to the hospital. Sloan Chamberlain, 25, is in the Marion County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending charges. Palmyra police were...
PALMYRA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Voters being asked whether to dissolve small Pike County village of Time

TIME — The small Pike County village of Time, incorporated in 1857 and with a population of 26, could soon fade away, becoming part of a township. "What it amounts to is that it's very small," Pike County Board Chairman Jim Sheppard said. "It was the only place in Pike County that went up in population from, I think, 24 to 26, in the 2020 census.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
1070 KHMO-AM

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Matz promoted to become 18th president of Hannibal-LaGrange University

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees appointed Robert J. Matz as the 18thpresident of the university at its fall meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Matz has been the vice president of academic administration, dean of the faculty and a professor of theology and preaching since July 2021. He was named acting executive vice president in March 2022 when Rodney Harrison was named transitional president.
HANNIBAL, MO
wlds.com

Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler

A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
WINCHESTER, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy