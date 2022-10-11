Read full article on original website
Riedel Foundation grant supports free spay and neuter program in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation recently awarded a $7,500 grant for a free spay and neuter program through the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. The Humane Society estimates it will service about 125 animals with the Riedel donation. “Unwanted puppies and kittens are the main reason for surrendering animals...
Quincy Medical Group Foundation celebrating 15 years of community impact
QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary this year. and it is kicking off a campaign this month to raise $15,000 by the end of 2022. Community members are encouraged to donate $15, with all proceeds benefiting the QMG Foundation Community Impact Fund, which provides financial support for projects, programs, patients or improvements needed for organizations.
Hannibal Arts Council adds to display of Young Masters Select winners at collector’s office
HANNIBAL, Mo. —The Hannibal Arts Council has added to its Art @ City Hall exhibit in the customer service area of the collector’s office at City Hall, 320 Broadway. The display area features Young Masters Select winners from the HAC’s annual Young Masters exhibit. Winners from the eighth-grade level will be featured through the end of January 2023.
QND Extravaganza, with ‘Roaring 20s’ theme, set for Nov. 18
QUINCY — The QND Extravaganza will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Ambiance, 5225 Koch’s Lane. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for this event are $65 a person through Nov. 16 and will include dinner, drinks and a bid number for all live and silent auctions. All proceeds benefit Quincy Notre Dame High School.
Matz promoted to become 18th president of Hannibal-LaGrange University
HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees appointed Robert J. Matz as the 18thpresident of the university at its fall meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Matz has been the vice president of academic administration, dean of the faculty and a professor of theology and preaching since July 2021. He was named acting executive vice president in March 2022 when Rodney Harrison was named transitional president.
Emergency medicine physician joins Blessing Hospital
QUINCY — Dr. Arthur Ankeney, an emergency medicine physician, has joined Blessing Health and the staff of the Blessing Hospital Emergency Center. A Columbia, Mo., native, Ankeney earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas in Kansas City, Mo. He completed residency at Prisma Health, Richland Emergency Medicine, in Columbia, S.C.
Hannibal Regional Medical Group adds nurse practitioner to team at Monroe City facility
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently welcomed Ashley Lanpher to its team at its Monroe City facility. Lanpher earned her nurse practitioner degree from Maryville University. She has provided healthcare in a variety of settings in rural communities. “I chose to join Hannibal Regional to become part...
Adams County Sheriff’s Office announces numbers for child passenger safety campaign
QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued two seat belt citations during its Child Passenger Safety Week campaign. Other enforcement was:. 1 citation/arrest for driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs,. 1 citation for illegal use of an electronic device while driving,. 2...
Hannibal man arrested for trafficking narcotics, now in Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics. Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took Gary M. George, 52, into custody shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13. The squad had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022
Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash
FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
Wrong GOP U.S. Senate candidate appeared on early ballots in Schuyler County
RUSHVILLE, Ill. — Election officials in Schuyler County printed the wrong name of the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on several hundred ballots, forcing the officials Wednesday to keep the ballots separate from all others being cast in the Nov. 8 general election. The error in Schuyler County could...
