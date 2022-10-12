VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.

