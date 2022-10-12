Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen
Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital. Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy. On May 3, 1958, at the...
explore venango
Venango County Archaeologist to Highlight Studies of Franklin Forts on October 21
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Bill Black will highlight his studies of the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, October 21. It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment
Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions. Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package. For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Accountant
The County of Venango currently has and opening for an Accountant. DEPARTMENT: HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL- Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA. PAY GRADE: SEIU Pay Grade Twelve- Starting rate: $12.01/hr. DEFINITION. To provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Rita Mae Erwin
Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness. She was born August 23, 1932 in Oil City to the late Walter and Margaret (Moss) Dolby. She attended Oil City High School. Rita was a former...
explore venango
Josephine L. McCoy
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands. Born in Altoona of September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn. She was a graduate of Altoona High School and...
explore venango
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr.
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 due to a drug over dose. Jerry made some terrible choices in life. Drugs stole the person he used to be. Every choice leads us down a path;...
explore venango
John McFadden
John McFadden, 76, of Marienville, died at his home early Monday morning, October 10, 2022 of natural causes. Born on July 23, 1946 in Wickliffe, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Stern McFadden. On September 16, 1975 in Willoughby, Ohio, he married the former Carol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Enjoy the Resort Town of Foxburg on the Allegheny River
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Foxburg is a charming resort town on the banks of the Allegheny River. The town is home to Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts, featuring the Red Brick art gallery and live performances at Lincoln Hall, which is the home of The Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ.
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Garage Fire on Evergreen Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out in a garage on Evergreen Drive in Franklin on Thursday night. According to a release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a garbage can on fire in the garage of 165 Evergreen Drive, in Franklin, Venango County, at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
explore venango
Leona Noreen Cathcart
Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. Born June 16, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Brinker and Bessie Kirkpatrick Brinker. She graduated as class...
explore venango
Sarah Gilbert: Inspiring Music Teacher and Community Treasure
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – My wife and I moved our family to Franklin from Northern California in the summer of 2017. Just a few minutes after we pulled into the driveway of our new home, each SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer, neighbors approached us to introduce themselves and their families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Eula Weckerly Karns
Eula Weckerly Karns, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic. Eula was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in Farmington Township,...
explore venango
Winter Preparations Underway in PennDOT’s Northwest Region
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The transition from the summer work schedule to the winter maintenance needs is well underway in northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1, which encompasses Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren, have started doing preventative...
explore venango
Roger Allen Skinner
Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications. Born October 30, 1958, he was a son of Haley and Lois Showden Skinner. He was a coal miner most of his...
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
explore venango
Tractor-Trailer Collides with PennDOT Vehicle in Active Work Zone on I-80
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a PennDOT construction vehicle on Interstate 80. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on Interstate 80, in Clinton Township, Venango County, in an active work zone.
explore venango
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel Slams into Mailbox, Tree in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a mailbox and tree in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say a...
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday – A chance of...
Comments / 0