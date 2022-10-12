ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUWyg_0iVrSQh900

Argument preceded deadly shooting in south Sacramento 00:16

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.

One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released.

Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video.

People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being.

Comments / 1

Lil mama
2d ago

Senseless shootings and killings. When will we see these ppl that have guns and using them illegally. Be euthanized? Done with this bs! I live in south sac. Born and mostly raised here. I tell you what..anyone come to my home and my space illegally. Will be sorry. I will not feel one ounce of remorse either. Wouldn’t it be amazing to have capital punishment on a one year mark. No prolonging. No going pass go. That’ll keep ppl on the straight path. If not and they’re so called innocent. Well..shouldn’t be socializing with the criminals. Ain’t no criminal innocent. They should not have rights. Treat them worse than some of these homeless people and illegal immigrants. If families know how terrible their family mmbrs are. Know they’re criminals and doing god awful things. Socializing with them. Staying in contact. Having them live with them. Turning a blind eye. Well..prosecute those families as well. Make a strong statement of no more!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Mother speaks out after suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail

Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Chicago police say suspect not connected to "Duck Walk Killer"

STOCKTON - Investigators are now saying that Chicago's "Duck Walk Killer" is not connected to the Stockton serial killer case. On Thursday, CBS13 confirmed that the Stockton Police Department was working directly with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the Stockton serial killer's first murders happened in Chicago back in 2018. We are able to break this story with the help of Brad Edwards, an investigative reporter with CBS Chicago, who confirmed this information with his police sources."It immediately brought me back... It was as if I was seeing the video we saw in Chicago. Now granted that's superficial and in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Woman shot in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area. Police are investigating the incident.No further information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Search for a suspect is now nationwide

STOCKTON — Chicago police believe Chicago's 2018 Duck Walk Killer and Stockton's serial killer are not connected at this time, but they are still in communication with Stockton police.One Stockton victim's family member says the nationwide search is a relief."I wish I would have tried harder to tell him how much I love him," says Paul Yaw's cousin, Marissa Yaw.Paul Yaw was ambushed and killed by Stockton's serial killer."It makes me disgusted that this guy is just going around senselessly shooting people," says Yaw, who says her family is hopeful detectives will find the killer after learning they're searching nationwide."They...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

1 woman shot, taken to hospital after J Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials are investigating a shooting in the area of 8th and J streets on reports of a shooting just after 4:40 p.m. One woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Department officials say...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, a male in his late 20’s and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
109K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy