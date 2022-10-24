Hiring open house scheduled

Abrazo Arrowhead campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale, will host an open house hiring event 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

This event will be for all current vacancies throughout the hospital. Applicants are encouraged to attend the event. Career opportunities are available in multiple specialties for registered nurses, clinical support, Allied Health, environmental services, food services and more.

On-site interviews will be conducted for positions in all hospital departments on both day and night shifts. Applicants should bring their resume and plan to meet with hiring managers for potential immediate job offers.

“Walk-in applicants are very welcome, and if you would like to let us know you are coming please email your resume to Wendy.Fitzpatrick@tenethealth.com,” said Abrazo Recruiter Wendy Fitzpatrick.

Serving Glendale and the Northwest Valley since 1988, Abrazo Arrowhead campus is known for its cardiovascular care, surgical services, orthopedics, women’s and other services. It is also a destination for maternity care, including high-risk patients and high order multiple births.

Abrazo Arrowhead campus was named among Arizona’s top five hospitals in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Hospitals.

To review current opportunities and to apply online, visit AbrazoHealth.com/careers.