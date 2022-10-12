ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Break-In Near East State Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted vehicle break-in on Saturday on East State Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to East State Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
YourErie

Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
explore venango

Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting

A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
wesb.com

Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief

A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
yourdailylocal.com

Oct. 14, 2022 Police Blotter

A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana following an incident on 09/02/2022 where officers were looking for a missing juvenile. Nathan Duffy, 42, Warren was charged with DUI: General Impairment, DUI .08-.10% and Operating Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment on 09/25/2022 following a Traffic...
Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
abc27 News

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
