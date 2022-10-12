Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Break-In Near East State Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an attempted vehicle break-in on Saturday on East State Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to East State Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Man arrested for suspected DUI after driving into tree on Erie’s east side
Another accident overnight resulted with a car into a tree. The accident happened at the intersection of East 26th and Broad streets in Erie. Calls went out around 1 a.m. for the accident. According to reports from the scene, crews found a car smoking with the 29-year-old driver entrapped. The driver was reportedly taken into […]
Woman drives up to mandatory DWI class allegedly while DWI, is arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Perhaps a DWI impact class in Chautauqua County taught someone an extra lesson on Oct. 12. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies assisted with a DWI victim impact panel Oct. 12 in Fredonia. Defendants who have been charged with DWI related offenses are mandated by the courts to attend a […]
Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
State Police Calls: Report of Disabled Motorist Leads to DUI Arrest in Canal Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a disabled motorist on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Police say responding troopers made contact with a 36-year-old female operator, of...
Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight
An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
Police Release Details on Pone Lane Collision
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Pone lane on September 28. According to PSP Franklin, this crash happened on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 2:10 p.m. on September 28, as a 2016 Jeep Lattitude driven by 31-year-old Brittany N. Saeli, of Pittsburgh, was slowing/stopped in the westbound lane to turn into a residential driveway. A 2004 Mini-Cooper S operated by a 17-year-old male, of Polk, was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane.
Man in custody after driving into tree on Washington and W. 8th St. in Erie
An overnight accident in Erie left one man in custody. Calls went out around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a car into a tree. The accident happened in the 800 block of Washington Place and West 8th Street in Erie. Police reportedly took the driver into custody. No injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown
The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.
Austintown police looking for man accused of stealing from business
Austintown police are trying to identify a person they said has been stealing from a local business.
wtae.com
Driver arrested in the woods following pursuit and crash in Armstrong County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vandergrift man was facing a long list of charges after police said a pursuit led to a crash in Bethel Township, Armstrong County. The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Township. State police said a trooper observed a pickup truck...
Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting
A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown's South Side Friday afternoon.
wesb.com
Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief
A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
yourdailylocal.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Police Blotter
A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana following an incident on 09/02/2022 where officers were looking for a missing juvenile. Nathan Duffy, 42, Warren was charged with DUI: General Impairment, DUI .08-.10% and Operating Vehicle with Unsafe Equipment on 09/25/2022 following a Traffic...
Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
