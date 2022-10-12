Read full article on original website
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mount Airy News
Sonker Festival now set for Oct. 29
After being thwarted by the coronavirus for two years, and Hurricane Ian more recently, the Surry County Sonker Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 29. The 41st-annual fall event originally was set for Oct. 1 at the historic Edwards-Franklin House, but postponed due to bad weather anticipated locally that weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
wccbcharlotte.com
The Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest
CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot. The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off this weekend after a 2-year hiatus. More than 50 balloons of all shapes, sizes, and colors will be at the festival. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine & craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash only, but there will be ATMs available.
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
thestokesnews.com
Huckleberry Mountain Farms to host classic hayrides, tractors, and views
On October 21 and 22, Huckleberry Mountain Farms in Pinnacle will host a hayride for all to enjoy along with an antique tractor show, tractor games, pedal pull, kiddie train rides, parade of power, evening bonfires and marshmallow roasting, as well as good food. The hayride lasts approximately one hour on hand built covered wagons with wooden seats pulled by antique tractors down a two-mile trail mostly through the woods. The journey begins at the Shop near Pilot Mountain. Guests will pass by the Saw Mill where many evenings have been spent with great conversations and nice cool breezes with the Big Pinnacle of Pilot Mountain looming overhead. The hayride will travel through a field of pumpkins, leaving civilization behind.
Elkin Tribune
Hands on history at OVTA event
Lorraine Voelker shares colonial games with students during an OVTA presentation. Berl Childers talks to area fourth graders on colonial currency. OVTA volunteers Jonah Walker, Eli Swaim, Doug Mitchell, Tom Vaughn, Jane and David Doan in period attire for a special educational day held for fourth graders. Danny Crouse teaches...
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
Elkin Tribune
Wine Symposium to be held Nov. 16
DOBSON — The 2022 Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium is set to run on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will explore the theme “Sustainability: Continuous Improvement.”. The symposium is being presented by Surry Community College’s Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture & Enology...
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Oct. 13, 2022
The following building permits were issued in Davie County, listed by applicant, type of construction, estimated cost and location. – Jeffrey Gray Beauchamp, renovation, $11,500, Sheffield Farms Trail, Harmony. – Southeastern Pools NC, inground swimming pool, $76,660, Essex Farm Rd., Advance. – Davie Construction, fire restoration, $45,000, US 64 W.,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’
This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
Elkin Tribune
Plein air art festival to be held in Elkin
Foothills Arts Council will host its first Plein Air Festival this weekend, Oct. 14-16. The weekend-long itinerary features painting excursions for artists in various locations in downtown Elkin as well as Grassy Creek Vineyard in State Road. Plein air describes the act of painting while outside. “To apply a dabble...
Elkin Tribune
2022 Nickels for Know-How referendum
DOBSON — The Surry County “Nickels for Know-How Referendum” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17. Ryan Coe, County Referendum Chairman, said one polling place has been established in the county. The polling location will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center (915 E. Atkins Street, Dobson, NC 27017).
Elkin Tribune
Jonesville Library news and events
Visit the Jonesville Public Library in the month of October for these special events and programs. #MadeItMyself – For the month of October, our “take-it make-it” craft is a Flying Bat! Using only bat cut-outs, strings, and a brad, see if you can create your very own flying bat. This craft is for children 8 & older and is available for pickup at the library! Once you finish the craft, be sure to post on your favorite social media using the hashtag #madeitmyself.
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina woman dies after Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina woman is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County Tuesday evening. Police say the crash occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Rt. 622, two-tenths of a mile south of Rt. 1663 in Pittsylvania County. 62-year-old Charlene Doyle of Reidsville, North Carolina was driving...
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
pmg-va.com
HoustonFest ends after 10 years
HoustonFest, for 10 years one of Galax’s most anticipated music festivals, is no more, according to Galax Fire Chief Mike Ayers. In its time, the bluegrass and old-time event held each June in Felts Park featured performers ranging from legends like Ricky Skaggs and Ralph Stanley to up-and-coming artists that represented the future of the genre.
