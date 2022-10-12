ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Washington County identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
Update: Police identify man found dead at Ivins construction yard

IVINS, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified a 36-year-old man found dead "under suspicious circumstances" Monday morning following an alleged burglary at an Ivins construction yard. Detectives discovered the body of Lewis Russell, of Ivins, on the ground...
BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified

(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
