Leah Croucher: Human remains found at Furzton home in search for missing teen

Police investigating the murder of teenager Leah Croucher have uncovered human remains at an address in Milton Keynes where some of her belongings were found.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) launched a murder probe on Wednesday after finding Ms Croucher’s “personal belongings” at an address in Milton Keynes on Loxbeare Drive.

The 19-year-old was last seen in the city at about 8.15am on 15 February 2019 when CCTV images captured her walking along Buzzacott Lane. It was thought she was making her way to work but she never arrived.

A large-scale missing person investigation was launched but no trace of her had been found until Monday.

Officers working on the case began searching an address on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton on Monday evening, following a call from a member of the public. Items were discovered including “a rucksack and personal possessions belonging to Leah Croucher”.

TVP later said it had identified human remains at the address.