Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin offers to open Nord Stream gas tap ‘if EU wants’

By Arpan Rai,Lamiat Sabin and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Vladimir Putin claimed Russian energy providers would resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the EU asked them to.

“The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said the Russian president.

Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the as yet unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

Europe has strongly hinted that Moscow was guilty of causing the explosions, while Russia blamed the US.

Mr Putin has repeatedly taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2. His latest offer is unlikely to be agreed to by western Europe.

Earlier, Ukraine dismissed claims by Russian security service FSB that Kyiv ’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.

The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.

The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s humanitarian, economic and development needs. At a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, USAID director Samantha Power said that “this war will be won on the battlefield,...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin goes for broke

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
POLITICS
