plattevillehillmen.com
Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at SWC Conference @ House On The Rock Golf Course – River Valley, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center
The boys tied with Dodgeville/Mineral Point. It then goes to your sixth runners. Our sixth runner placed 15th and Dodgeville/Mineral Points runner finished 16th. Quinn Wright finished 2nd overall, time of 17:36, and is first team all-conference. Casen Udelhofen finished 7th overall, time of 18:07, and is first team all-conference.
Golf Channel
The Stricker's improbable 2022 continues with Izzi winning Wisconsin state title
The Stricker's improbable year continues. Steve Stricker captured his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of 2022 Sunday at the Constellation Furyk and Friends. Then, three days later, his youngest daughter, Izzi, a junior at Waunakee High School near Madison, Wisconsin, carded four straight birdies en route to winning the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 girls' golf championship.
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
Channel 3000
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 Wisconsin OL Commit Chris Terek Previews Notre Dame Visit
Chris Terek went on an offer tear back in May, when the 2023 Illinois offensive lineman landed scholarships from Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Boston College and others. Notre Dame didn’t offer at the time, but they did make contact before filling its quota at the position....
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 near DeForest to be closed overnight
DEFOREST, Wis. — Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 will remain closed overnight Friday after a crane truck hit the River Road bridge near DeForest earlier in the day. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crane truck was heading south on the highway with the boom arm extended around 11:40 a.m. when it hit the bridge and rolled onto its side. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A 100-Year-Old Wisconsin Family Farm has Perfected the ‘Corn Maze’
This Wisconsin family farm, has perfected the "Corn Maze" on this 100 year old farm. LoveWi. How do you explain a "Corn Maze" to someone not from the Midwest/Northern Illinois? This type of thinking was overheard years ago with this family decided to build a maze on their property... "We’re...
wortfm.org
Community Survey on Monona’s San Damiano Property Closes Saturday
The land formerly known as the San Damiano Friary has a storied history. It was an encampment site for the Ho-Chunk nation, then was used by the Norbertine Catholic religious order of seminarians. Last summer, the city of Monona purchased the sprawling property – including leisurely lakefront access – for more than $8 million, with some help from the county and state. Now, a steering committee wants your input on how to best use the space, in order to influence a master plan for the future of the former San Damiano property.
Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags
A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin...
2 ejected from vehicle in Grant County rollover crash
MT. HOPE, Wis. — Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday after their vehicle started to slide on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff Nate said in a news release that the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road. Officials said the driver, who was traveling...
ibmadison.com
$90 million housing project proposed for Tenney Park area
Chicago-based Vermilion Development is proposing a $90 million, six-story, 445-unit apartment building adjacent to Tenney Park, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The project would raze a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. and replace it with four buildings ranging from three to six stories. The higher buildings would offer views of Lake Mendota and the state Capitol, and the market-rate apartments would take advantage of the bike paths and public transit as well as add density to the area. The project includes parking garages, rooftop decks on two of the buildings, and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city next month, with construction slated to begin in fall 2023 and take approximately 15 months to complete.
High demand for new temporary men’s shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
A new temporary homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for as many as 200 men in the Madison area experiencing homelessness.
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
