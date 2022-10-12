ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at SWC Conference @ House On The Rock Golf Course – River Valley, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center

The boys tied with Dodgeville/Mineral Point. It then goes to your sixth runners. Our sixth runner placed 15th and Dodgeville/Mineral Points runner finished 16th. Quinn Wright finished 2nd overall, time of 17:36, and is first team all-conference. Casen Udelhofen finished 7th overall, time of 18:07, and is first team all-conference.
The Stricker's improbable 2022 continues with Izzi winning Wisconsin state title

The Stricker's improbable year continues. Steve Stricker captured his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of 2022 Sunday at the Constellation Furyk and Friends. Then, three days later, his youngest daughter, Izzi, a junior at Waunakee High School near Madison, Wisconsin, carded four straight birdies en route to winning the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 girls' golf championship.
2023 Wisconsin OL Commit Chris Terek Previews Notre Dame Visit

Chris Terek went on an offer tear back in May, when the 2023 Illinois offensive lineman landed scholarships from Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Boston College and others. Notre Dame didn’t offer at the time, but they did make contact before filling its quota at the position....
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Community Survey on Monona’s San Damiano Property Closes Saturday

The land formerly known as the San Damiano Friary has a storied history. It was an encampment site for the Ho-Chunk nation, then was used by the Norbertine Catholic religious order of seminarians. Last summer, the city of Monona purchased the sprawling property – including leisurely lakefront access – for more than $8 million, with some help from the county and state. Now, a steering committee wants your input on how to best use the space, in order to influence a master plan for the future of the former San Damiano property.
Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. ﻿ Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags

A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
$90 million housing project proposed for Tenney Park area

Chicago-based Vermilion Development is proposing a $90 million, six-story, 445-unit apartment building adjacent to Tenney Park, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The project would raze a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. and replace it with four buildings ranging from three to six stories. The higher buildings would offer views of Lake Mendota and the state Capitol, and the market-rate apartments would take advantage of the bike paths and public transit as well as add density to the area. The project includes parking garages, rooftop decks on two of the buildings, and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city next month, with construction slated to begin in fall 2023 and take approximately 15 months to complete.
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
